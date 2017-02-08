Posted on

Nikki Beach sums up brunch and booze in Miami Beach

nikki
By Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

The bar

Nikki Beach Miami Beach

The vibe

Sunday brunch at Nikki Beach is practically a rite of passage for visitors and locals alike. White couches, gauzy canopies, the sand beneath your feet, and an endless stream of house beats pumping through the speakers from whatever big name DJ happens to be performing that afternoon…does it get more Miami than this? Didn’t think so.

Something to sip

If you’re looking for something fruity, tart, and crips, Nikki Beach’s Rosemary Moscow Mule is the perfect addition to a warm, South Florida day. Blending vodka, pineapple chunks, lime juice, ginger beer, rosemary leaves and simple syrup, it covers three core Miami food groups: fruits, sugar, herbs, and liquor.  

copy-of-cocktails_barray_hres_001

Rosemary Moscow Mule

Other sips

Like the Rosemary Moscow Mule, Nikki Beach’s spiked Green Tea blends lemon juice, pineapple cordial, mint sprigs and of course, green tea, for an exotic spin on the classic. If you’re a traditionalist, you can always opt for a glass (or bottle) of rose – it’s the day-drinker’s beverage of choice, after all. 

mallorca-food-nikki-beach-1-85-1

Green Tea

Something to savor

After spending the past decade overseeing the culinary development of the menus in Nikki Beach’s other 11 global locations, executive chef Brian Molloy has returned to Miami Beach to revamp our Nikki Beach’s menu using inspiration from outposts in Saint-Tropez, Morocco, Marbella, Saint Barths and beyond. Worth trying is a newly debuted Mediterranean quinoa salad with grilled tiger prawn, featuring mixed quinoa, red peppers, vine tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion and feta cheese, and dressed with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice. Seafood fans can also opt for a Sexy Salad, a Nikki Beach signature dish and international favorite made with lobster, shrimp, crab meat, kanikama, romaine lettuce, avocado, mango, cucumber and tobiko. 

food_barray_2016_032

Sexy Salad

The recipe

Rosemary Moscow Mule
1 1/2 ounces of Belvedere Vodka
6 Pineapple Chunks
1 ounce of fresh lime juice
2 cl Simple Syrup
1/2 ounce of rosemary leaves
1 1/2 ounces of ginger beer
Place the pineapple chunks into a cocktail shaker with the rosemary leaves and simple syrup. Muddle well, then add the vodka and lime juice and fill with ice. Shake well and pour into a copper mug over ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a sprig of rosemary. 

The rest

1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach

www.nikkibeach.com

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Sweet Butter Pop-up & Dinner Show crafts a Southern culinary experience
Are your desires…unconventional? Head to these Miami Adult Stores.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
New Trader Joe’s outpost to open in South Beach
Miami Guide
Yass, Beach: Five Miami Beaches That Are Better Than South Beach
Super! Lady Gaga world tour hitting Miami
Concert gods to bless Miami with John Legend in May
Everyone is freaking out about these non-football Super Bowl moments
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
5 things that prove Miss Haiti is better than we imagined
How to ace Valentine’s Day and other love advice from Flo Rida
This is what Miami creatives are doing in February
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages