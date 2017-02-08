Nikki Beach sums up brunch and booze in Miami Beach

The bar

Nikki Beach Miami Beach

The vibe

Sunday brunch at Nikki Beach is practically a rite of passage for visitors and locals alike. White couches, gauzy canopies, the sand beneath your feet, and an endless stream of house beats pumping through the speakers from whatever big name DJ happens to be performing that afternoon…does it get more Miami than this? Didn’t think so.

Something to sip

If you’re looking for something fruity, tart, and crips, Nikki Beach’s Rosemary Moscow Mule is the perfect addition to a warm, South Florida day. Blending vodka, pineapple chunks, lime juice, ginger beer, rosemary leaves and simple syrup, it covers three core Miami food groups: fruits, sugar, herbs, and liquor.

Rosemary Moscow Mule

Other sips

Like the Rosemary Moscow Mule, Nikki Beach’s spiked Green Tea blends lemon juice, pineapple cordial, mint sprigs and of course, green tea, for an exotic spin on the classic. If you’re a traditionalist, you can always opt for a glass (or bottle) of rose – it’s the day-drinker’s beverage of choice, after all.

Green Tea

Something to savor

After spending the past decade overseeing the culinary development of the menus in Nikki Beach’s other 11 global locations, executive chef Brian Molloy has returned to Miami Beach to revamp our Nikki Beach’s menu using inspiration from outposts in Saint-Tropez, Morocco, Marbella, Saint Barths and beyond. Worth trying is a newly debuted Mediterranean quinoa salad with grilled tiger prawn, featuring mixed quinoa, red peppers, vine tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion and feta cheese, and dressed with extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice. Seafood fans can also opt for a Sexy Salad, a Nikki Beach signature dish and international favorite made with lobster, shrimp, crab meat, kanikama, romaine lettuce, avocado, mango, cucumber and tobiko.

Sexy Salad

The recipe

Rosemary Moscow Mule

1 1/2 ounces of Belvedere Vodka

6 Pineapple Chunks

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

2 cl Simple Syrup

1/2 ounce of rosemary leaves

1 1/2 ounces of ginger beer

Place the pineapple chunks into a cocktail shaker with the rosemary leaves and simple syrup. Muddle well, then add the vodka and lime juice and fill with ice. Shake well and pour into a copper mug over ice. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and a sprig of rosemary.

The rest

1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach

www.nikkibeach.com