A new brewery near Marlins Park means thirst-quenching for sports fans

There’s a new brewery in Little Havana with some very big plans for brew fans.

Located adjacent to Marlins Park, the newly debuted Nightlife Brewing Company aims to offer guests a different and better nightlife experience, according to founder Juan T. O’Naghten.

“To us, it is all about the story, the history, and the great times that make your memories legendary. Every night we add a bit more to this city, and our beer aims to help enhance your experience,” he said. “Brewing is part science, part art, and all passion here at NightLife. Passion for the beer and for all the good times shared with friends and family that give this city its unique history.”

The tap room is open select weekdays from 4-11 p.m., serving up brews from other local breweries as part of their guest-tap series. Their own signature formulas — including a limited release pale ale called Next Thursday —will debut at the end of September after their grand opening.

In the meantime, you can find a schedule for the tap room updated weekly on NightLife’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NightLifeBrewing/.