New Doral restaurant and bar has three indoor soccer fields

by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

David Beckham may want head to Doral to check out the soon-to-open Champions Florida, a 35,000-square-foot indoor sports arena/restaurant/bar in Doral.

Located at the  booming intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and 12th Street, Champions Florida features include three indoor soccer fields. There’s also a restaurant and full bar, because nothing says soccer like shots. Just ask any soccer mom, and she’ll tell you it’s true.

The place also has meeting spaces and rooms for private parties.

“The building is designed to be an indoor soccer-first facility while also providing a lively off-the-field experience for guests,” said Caterin Dorrego, co-owner and general manager. “In that way, the space becomes a year-round destination both for sports and entertainment. When guests walk in, there will be something for everyone of all ages to do and something for all ages to eat.”

The menu will offer an array of options from salads and sandwiches to burgers and wings.

Of course there will also be massive HDTVs, a video wall and even a hardwood field for volleyball and basketball.  And did we mention a full bar?

Official opening is expected for early spring 2018.

Champions Florida

1360 NW 87th Ave., Doral

786-431-1189

