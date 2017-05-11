Hand-crafted beer and art highlight new addition to Marlins Park

A mural by local artists Claudia La Bianca and Aquarela Sabol highlight Miami Brewing Company's new Craft Beerhouse in Section 38 of the Little Havana stadium.

Brewers will tell you there’s as much art as there is science in making beer. So the new art installation at a new craft beer bar at Marlins Park seems like a good cross section between art and the science of baseball.

The MBC Craft Beer Pinup Mural is a sexy, colorful new piece by local artists Claudia La Bianca and Aquarela Sabol to highlight Miami Brewing Company’s new Craft Beerhouse in Section 38 of the Little Havana stadium.

La Bianca and Sabol are notable street artists and muralists, who have collaborated before, including on a mural in Brooklyn. Their work will help draw attention to the Redland-based Miami Brewing Company, which will pour its better known beers: Big Rod coconut blonde ale, Miami Vice IPA, Shark Bait mango wheat ale and Gator Tail brown ale.

Cost: $12, unless you attend on a Burger & Beer Friday, which includes a game ticket, a burger and a beer.

The art-inside-a-stadium trend has been showing up in several places in South Florida. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross commissioned 19 new murals at Hard Rock Stadium before last season. And Marlins lame-duck owner Jeffrey Loria made the most notable (or noticeable) art contribution with an LSD-flashback statue in center field, a sometimes perch for neighborhood cats, that comes to life on Marlins home runs.