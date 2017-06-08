Wine alert! We are dropping hot pink knowledge for National Rosé Day

Because we live in a world of fictional holidays, it’s time to talk about rosé.

Somebody — I’m not sure who, but it might have been Madonna, who calls it “summer water” — decreed that the second Saturday in June is National Rosé Day, and so we must all drink the pink or else.

There are many misconceptions about this wine out there, however, so we have decided to answer a few important questions to help you on your journey to the heart of rosé.

Is rosé a red or a white wine?

Obviously, it’s neither. It’s pink, for heaven’s sake. But if you’re asking what it’s made from, the answer is black grapes — say, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Grenache, Cabernet, Tempranillo, etc. — but the skins are separated out after a brief time to prevent the rosé from turning fully red.

So how do I know which type of rosé I’ll like?

You sophisticate! This is actually a pretty good question, because rosés range in color and taste, depending on what grape they’re made from. WineFolly.com has an excellent guide to rosé from the fruity to the floral that will give you some idea what to expect. Note: They do NOT have to be sweet. Dry rosé is where it’s at.

But is it OK to drink a sweet rosé even though everybody will make fun of me?

Yes, especially if you are still young and foolish. Here at Poppin’ Bottles our motto is you can drink whatever you want as long as you don’t apologize for it and don’t care if the rest of us mock you.

Can I drink rosé with red meat?

Actually, yes. Rosé is exceptionally versatile because of its dark grape origins, so it’s great with barbecue.

Can I drink it with seafood?

Absolutely. White fish, tuna, salmon, crab cakes, oysters, you name it.

Can I drink it with a corn dog?

What is wrong with your life that you’re actually consuming a corn dog? Stop it right now.

Is it unmanly to drink pink wine?

No. It means you are secure in your masculinity and women (and some men, for that matter) will find your confidence irresistibly hot.

What do people mean when they talk about “rosé season”?

There are people who inexplicably choose to live in bitterly cold climates like Tallahassee. For some reason, people in such wintery locales do not dare open a bottle of rosé until June, and they hastily abandon them at the first drop of an autumn leaf. Here in South Florida, however, every day is rosé season. And for that we give thanks.

If you ask us, every day is Rosé Day in Miami.

Do they ever drink rosé in Chicago or Maine?

A few rare instances have been found in the historical record, but it’s not a regular thing, no.

Does rosé have to be expensive to be good?

Nope. You can definitely find good bottles for $10-$15. We’ll revisit this question in depth in a future Poppin’ Bottles column.

Can I drink what I buy now or should I age it?

Like white wine and those of us who work in the journalism industry, rosé doesn’t age well. Pop that bottle and drink it now.