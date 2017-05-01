Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month

Editor’s note: Yes, believe it or not, May is National Burger Month. So let Miami’s own Burger Beast be your guide every Monday in May for the ins and outs — and the dos and don’ts — with a little history sprinkled in. – Carlos Frías, food editor

It really shouldn’t surprise you that the humble burger has an entire month to celebrate its gloriousness.

If you’ve been following me on my blog and social media (@BurgerBeast) for the last nine years then you know I’m all about the local love. I even built a museum to the hamburger here in Miami.

The burger is worth celebrating. So here are five things you can do during National Burger Month to honor America’s favorite food.

1. Visit a favorite The Michael Mina burger at Bourbon Steak. Head back to that one burger joint you've been wanting to eat at for months. Give your self extra points and a gold star if it's over 30 minutes from your home. For example, I've been saying for months that I'm gonna go back and enjoy the burger at Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina. I'm long overdue. 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura

2. Find a hidden gem South Florida is rich with Burger history from Miami's original Burger chain Royal Castle (founded in 1938) to its mastodon Burger King (originally called Insta Burger King). Need some help with deciding? Hit up Burger Bob's, a little-known spot at the the Granada Golf Course in Coral Gables and order a patty melt. 2001 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables

3. Put your fate in someone else's hands

The Pincho Burger is what the Beast is looking forward to. The moment of truth when you visit a restaurant is when it comes time to order. Ask your cashier or server which is his or her favorite burger — and order it exactly that way. You'll make a new friend and, nine out of 10 times the burger will be excellent. My favorite spot to do this is at Pincho Factory. There's always some variation of one of their Burgers you hadn't thought about. 30 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

4. Attend a burger bash Every National Burger Month, there's a great burger competition (shameless plug) called the Hamburger House Party at Magic City Casino on May 26. It's 21-and-over and tickets cost $40 a person, and you get to try 20 of South Florida's best burger spots — all handpicked by me. There are Judge's and People's Choice winners. You won't find better burger bites in South Florida — though you may need a few days to recover afterwards.

http://www.hamburgerhouseparty.com/