Drink your way around Miami Beach in celebration of National Amaretto Day

By Amanda Mesa

In celebration of National Amaretto Day, Disaronno is hosting a post-work bar tour for Miami cocktail lovers on Wednesday, April 19.

Starting off at The Social Club at 5 p.m., the tour will make its way to The Regent Cocktail Club, Lucali and Macchialina where participants will receive amaretto-oriented cocktails like Italian margaritas, bourbon sours, and amaretto spritzes, along with a signature Disaronno Sour Jar and a dedicated cocktail calendar filled with recipes and upcoming drinking events. 

To participate in the tour, stop by The Social Club (1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach), Regent Cocktail Club (1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach), Lucali (1930 Bay Rd., Miami Beach) or Macchialina (820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach), and start drinking from 5 p.m. onward. 

