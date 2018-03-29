Munch Madness Finals 2018: Vote for the champion!

It’s time to crown the Miami Herald’s Munch Madness 2018 champion. It will be either Tropical Chinese restaurant or Bocas House. But, boy, did we exhaust our tech nerds to get here!

While Tropical Chinese handily fought off Kyu to reach the finals, the race between the two other final four competitors, Bocas House and Dr. Limon was tainted by — gasp! —scandal.

The messy part of running a contest through online polls is that the internet likes to mess with those polls. We saw a surge in fake votes from automated bots (not Autobots, they’re the good guys), starting at 5 p.m. (Even one of the restaurants emailed to tell us they were getting votes they couldn’t account for.) So as a staff we decided to discount votes after 5 p.m., and the leader at that point was Bocas House.

Slow clap for Dr. Limon, whose chef-owner, Carlos Brescia, offered to give away his own car, a tricked out Mazda Miata, to one voter if Dr. Limon won the whole tournament. Alas, it was not to be.

So now the field of 64 is down to two. The voting this time will be blind, meaning we won’t reveal the results until a winner is crowned the morning of April 3 on Miami Herald Food’s Facebook. Why? Because we like suspense!

The winner will receive the brass trophy and eternal bragging rights as it retires as the undefeated 2018 champion.

Voting is open and continues through April 2 at 9 p.m. at miamiherald.com/munchmadness.