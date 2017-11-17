Move over Blake Shelton. This Miami chef makes People’s list of sexiest in America

Look out, Blake Shelton. Fresh off opening his new restaurant, Habitat, at 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami’s José Mendín has been selected as the only South Florida chef in People magazine’s annual round up of the sexiest people in America.

Mendín was featured in the magazine along with 20 others in the “Sexiest Chefs in America,” clocking in at No. 12.

“Beyond his rugged good looks, the 38-year-old Puerto Rico native was nominated for James Beard’s Best Chef South for five years in a row. His newest restaurant endeavor, Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach, just opened its doors on November 11,” People wrote.

About that, Mendín — one of the cofounders of the Pubbelly restaurants group — was pretty humble, writing on his Facebook page, “Don’t know about that but thanks!”

No. 2 on the list was chef Bryan Voltaggio, who along with his brother Michael (a People contender last year), will be opening a new Miami restaurant, Monger, in the downtown train station next year.

READ MORE: Mendin choice for Habitat chef made food that had ‘never been seen in America’