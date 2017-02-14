Morgan’s brunch makes The Hungry Black Man famished

Brunch is the time to come to Morgan's in Wynwood, for dishes such as their chocolate Belgian waffle.

There are two things that I absolutely love and they are waffles and burgers. Thankfully, Morgan’s Restaurant in Miami’s Wynwood/Midtown neighborhood has delicious versions of them both.

Morgan’s delicious Chocolate Dipped Belgian Waffle ($15) is a fluffy, yet slightly crisp Belgian waffle that withstood a volcanic eruption of milk chocolate and is now encrusted with cooled molten chocolate. Topped with homemade whipped cream (that fooled me into thinking it was ice cream) and fresh strawberries, each bite is emblematic of the quintessential momma’s homemade waffle recipe coupled with the daydreams of the inner fat kid in all of us who craves chocolate 24/7. It’s a must-have.

Brunch can easily get ‘turnt’ with day drinkers and a bevy of brunch favorites. Korey Davis Photography

Morgan’s is famous for their Brunch on Sundays and I hear the place gets so packed it turns into a bit of a day party. I was there on a weekday, so there weren’t any turnt people besides this older woman who resembled Patti LaBelle, giving me the sexy eye for over an hour.

I returned her suggestive looks while ordering the Voluptuous Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($14), a sophisticated play on the classic grilled cheese sandwich using brioche bread and a white cheese. I’m forgetting exactly the type of cheese, because of Patti, but the sandwich was phenomenal and I would definitely order again.

Morgan’s Restaurant

28 NE 29th St., Miami

305-573-9678