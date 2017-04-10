MOLTO Pizza & Booze offers South Beach a hot new happy hour

The place

MOLTO Pizza & Booze

The deal

Monday-Friday, enjoy specials at the bar starting as early as 3 p.m. and running until 7 p.m. MOLTO’s happy hour menu includes select wines for $5, tap beer for $3.50, select cocktails for $6, and small bites ranging from $5.50 – $8.50. On Saturdays and Sundays, get your buzz on with $15 unlimited mimosas and sangrias from noon until 4 p.m.

Something to sip

Get lit with some carefully curated (and cleverly named) craft cocktails like the Bad & Boujee, featuring Don Julio Tequila, Creme de Cassis, lime & agave, or the ultra fun and fizzy Raspberry Collins, made with Belvedere Vodka, raspberries, ginger beer and lemon.

Bad & Boujee

Raspberry Collins

Something to savor

Italian born and NYC raised, restaurateur Nick Racanelli knows good pizza (he’s got over 40 years worth of experience making it). Using homemade dough, MOLTO’s thin crust California Pizza is the perfect choice for a warm Miami day, served with a refreshing medley of arugula, avocado, shrimp and lime. For pasta fans, the Black Spaghetti Altamara is a must, featuring squid ink pasta imported from Italy, crab meat, mussels and shrimp in a zesty seafood broth. If you’re craving some comfort food, go for the Butternut Squash Gnocchi (nicknamed ‘Crack Gnocchi’ by some guests on account of how irresistible they are).

California Pizza

Black Spaghetti Altamara

The Recipe

Fake Love

1 1/2 ounce of Tanqueray Gin

1 ounce of fresh passion fruit

4 mint leaves

3/4 ounces of honey water

Method: you’ll have to visit and ask the bartender.

MOLTO Pizza & Booze

1237 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.moltosouthbeach.com