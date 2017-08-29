Eat this doughnut in September to fight childhood cancer

You can eat healthfully or cheat and still make your meal count for a good cause.

Mojo Donuts has a created a special doughnut to raise money for the Live Like Bella Foundation, the South Florida-based organization that funds innovative research and supports families whose children are in cancer treatment.

Or, you can order a Bella Bowl from all 15 Giardino Gourmet Salads, and all the proceeds from either go toward the same cause through September. It’s all part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The Mojo doughnut was created by Rayna Rodriguez-Torres, whose late older sister, Bella, died at 10 from an aggressive form of childhood cancer, but not before her fight inspired South Florida. Even then-Heat players LeBron James and Dwyane Wade wrote #LiveLikeBella on their shoes during their championship run, and the red Live Like Bella ribbons are still seen all around town.

“Thanks to the generous support of our community partners like Mojo Donuts we are able to commit to ensuring that pediatric cancer becomes a curable and treatable disease,” said Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, the girls’ father and the foundations chairman. “I know the next time I see Bella’s smile will be in heaven, and I am confident that she will be well pleased with the work that we did to help her friends battling cancer.”

The Mojo doughnut will be red like the Live Like Bella ribbon with golden sprinkles, the color used to raise awareness for pediatric cancers.

The doughnut will be available through September. The Bella Bowl, through Oct. 31.

