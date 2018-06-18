Mix it up. Try these four new Miami restaurants that opened just in time for summer.

A harbinger of what the up-and-coming Buena Vista area is aiming to be, Palat is a neighborhood restaurant with polished service and a sophisticated menu of modern Italian dishes. Chef Pippo Lamberti opened the restaurant with his father Aldo Lamberti, one of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia’s most prolific restaurateurs. Palat Miami is his eighth restaurant but his first in South Florida.

The handsome 85-seat dining room is full of interesting touches like floor-to-ceiling glass windows that slide open for an al fresco dining experience and a handcrafted chef’s table made of French pine wood.

Peas and bacon crostini.

The menu is comprised of contemporary Italian-inspired small plates, charcuterie, pastas and tapas. The pineapple tartare is a refreshing mix of diced pineapple and celery for a light starter.

Crostinis get topped with eggplant and truffle cheese or peas, bacon, ricotta and mint. Pastas are made in house and include the sea urchin with squid-ink pasta and crabmeat, house-made beet ravioli, and charred octopus with artichoke and rosemary pesto.

Squid ink pasta with crabmeat.

For bigger appetites, there’s a hanger steak and a New York strip with romesco sauce, which comes in two sizes, a branzino with zucchini sofrito and a snapper with orgenata.

Desserts include a Nutella crepe and pannacotta with tropical fruits.