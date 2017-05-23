Posted on

Prosecco lovers: Your spritzer recipe could win you trips to NY, Italy

By Amanda Mesa

Mionetto Prosecco USA has launched its second annual Mionetto Cocktail Challenge and is looking for the best sparkling cocktail recipe: yours.

The competition has two categories: one for bar-tending professionals, and one for regular folks who like to get a little adventurous behind the bar.

After narrowing down submissions, the top three finalists in each category will be invited to New York to participate in a mix-off event at the Food & Wine Magazine test kitchen. The winner of the professional mix-off will be featured in Food & Wine Magazine. The champion of the amateur show-down will win a trip for two to Italy. 

Whether your a pro or an average Joe with a flare for mixing drinks, submit your recipe to http://mionettococktailchallenge.com/ by Aug. 31 for a chance to be considered. 

