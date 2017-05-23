Prosecco lovers: Your spritzer recipe could win you trips to NY, Italy

Mionetto Prosecco USA has launched its second annual Mionetto Cocktail Challenge and is looking for the best sparkling cocktail recipe: yours.

The competition has two categories: one for bar-tending professionals, and one for regular folks who like to get a little adventurous behind the bar.

After narrowing down submissions, the top three finalists in each category will be invited to New York to participate in a mix-off event at the Food & Wine Magazine test kitchen. The winner of the professional mix-off will be featured in Food & Wine Magazine. The champion of the amateur show-down will win a trip for two to Italy.

Whether your a pro or an average Joe with a flare for mixing drinks, submit your recipe to http://mionettococktailchallenge.com/ by Aug. 31 for a chance to be considered.