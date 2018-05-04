Posted on

Midtown’s Proof may be gone, but another well-known pizza shop is replacing it this summer

by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

Pizza snobs were feeling blue after Proof pizza shut down in Midtown Miami in March, but there may be a consolation: Pummarola Pastificio and Pizzeria is opening in its place.

Pummarola, with locations in Coral Gables and Boca Raton, will be hanging its signature red Fiat 500 on the wall by August, said owner Loris Mele.

“The concept was born on the idea of bringing what hard working Neapolitans enjoy on a daily basis. Others try furiously but, Pummarola Pastificio and Pizzeria does it with finesse,” he said.

Finesse and the wood fired pizza oven being built in Napoli are on their way to the Midtown location.

Pizza!Loris Mele

And while Mele has his other locations, with one also opening in Barcelona, he says he is going to be the pizza maker behind the oven in Midtown when it its opens.

