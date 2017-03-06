Posted on

Michael’s Genuine celebrates 10 years with throwback specials and new happy hour

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink Tomas Loewy
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

It’s hard to believe Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is ten years old, born in the Design District on March 13, 2007. Back then, there was still tumbleweed running through the streets, but Michael’s prevailed and set the culinary precedents for things to come there and elsewhere around town. To celebrate the decade, from this Thursday, March 9 until Monday, March 13, Michael Schwartz and Co. will highlight special dishes from its 2007 opening menu at lunch and dinner, including:

Chicken Liver Crostini with caramelized onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich with pickled red onion, creamy cucumbers & parsley sauce

Butter Lettuce with orange, hazelnuts, avocado & shallot-hazelnut vinaigrette

Rock Shrimp & Chorizo Pizza with escarole & toasted garlic

Rigatoni with short rib sugo, homemade ricotta & lemon zest

Chile Chicken Wings with creamy cucumbers

Curried Duck Confit with mashed cauliflower & pear-raisin chutney

Wood Roasted Onion stuffed with ground lamb & apricots

Crispy Beef Cheeks with whipped celeriac, celery salad & chocolate reduction Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with anson mills grits, pickled onions, parsley sauce

Indian Style Braised Lamb Shank with perfumed basmati rice & braised greens 

“When you put everything into something and your family and staff depends on you to make it work, it’s an incredible responsibility,” says  Schwartz. “We have always cooked the food we want to eat and embraced the freedom in that even though it hasn’t been easy. We have so much to be thankful for, especially our guests who have stood by us for so long and believed in our passion for putting better product on the plate. I’ve always said the secret to good food is… good food. And that’s what Genuine is all about.”

Chef Michael Schwartz celebrates 10 years serving up tastiness in the Design District.

In addition to the long weekend long celebration, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is debuting an all new Happy Hour during which time you’ll get half off oysters and all their favorite classic snacks from crispy hominy with chile & lime to thick cut potato chips, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the bar, in addition to half off cocktails, wine and beer. The restaurant’s afternoon menu will continue to be served from 3-5:30 p.m.

The classic dishes will be noted on the restaurant’s menus and available a la carte during the throwback celebration.  Join the anniversary by sharing favorite dishes and memories on Instagram and tagging #MGFD10. @michaelsgenuine will regram selections as part of the ongoing festivities.

