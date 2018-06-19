Miami’s late night cookie delivery service is moving to a new spot – and it’s huge

America’s largest cookie shop soon may be in Miami.

Night Owl Cookie, which started as a fresh-baked cookie delivery service from founder Andrew Gonzalez’s parents’ Westchester kitchen, will open a new Miami location Thursday that Gonzalez has submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records as the country’s largest.

What that means for South Florida is Gonzalez is moving into a bigger kitchen — half of the 2,000 square foot store is dedicated to baking — where he can offer more than a dozen different varieties of cookies that can be delivered steaming in the box as late as 2 a.m.

Night Owl will offer 14 wild flavors of cookies such as Ave Maria (guava preserves, cream cheese, white chocolate) and Plantain Papi (fried sweet plantains and Nutella) and birthday cake. And now Miami cookie monsters can pair them with flavored milks, a la Momofuku Milk Bar, such as guava milk, Nutella milk and cookies and cream milk.

Plus, Night Owl will make soft-serve ice cream mashed together with their cookies at the new spot. Lines at current shop can easily stretch to 20 people deep, late into the night, as cookie cravings kick in.

“It’s really something when you see people enjoy your product. It makes it all worth it,” Gonzalez said. “This shop is the missing piece that’s going to take us to the next level.”

Andrew Gonzalez, founder of Night Owl Cookie.

Gonzalez, 26, came up with the idea of late-night cookie delivery six years ago, and he opened Night Owl Cookies in a 700 square foot speck of a location at the edge of Florida International University in 2016. His idea predated UberEATS, and he delivered the cookies — hot, fresh from the oven — with a fleet of drivers. The cookies are now available from UberEATS within a 6-mile radius and Postmates as far away as 10 miles.

Gonzalez was named a rising young entrepreneur by Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 in the category of food and drink. He said he plans to open two more shops in the next year, one in Wynwood by the end of the year, and one in Broward County in 2019.