Miami’s healthy food hall now has an opening date. We have details.

Miami’s most important date for healthy food hall dining is here.

Jackson Hall, the first wellness-focused food hall in a healthcare setting in the country, is coming to the Miami medical district, and you can check it out at the grand opening from noon to 2 p.m. April 17.

You’ll be able to try food from all the vendors, plus join in painting an interactive mural. You can also bring books to trade at the Positivity Library (in collaboration at Books & Books).

Delicacies from Levante Mediterranean.

Created by the team from The Wynwood Yard, Jackson Hall is at 1050 NW 14th St. Participating restaurants include Della Bowls; Charcoal Rotisserie; Little Island Poke Shop; Leo + Bloom Delicatessen; Levante Mediterranean; and Radiate Apothecary & Bar, which will serve wine, beer and spirits as well as fresh juices, smoothies and kombucha. There’s even a full espresso bar should you need to address your caffeine addiction.

The Jackson Hall team also plans on building a hydroponic farm on the third floor of the building, aiming to provide 1,000 pounds of greens, herbs and vegetables each week.

RSVP for the grand opening here.

Jackson Hall is 10,000 square feet for patients, healthcare workers and visitors.