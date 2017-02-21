Miami’s guide to National Margarita Day

Don’t want to venture outside the comfort of your home? Celebrate National Margarita Day at home your way! Here’s how Milagro Tequila recommends making the perfect classic frozen ‘rita:

1 ounce of lime juice

1 ounce of Madrileña Jarabe Natural (Sweetner)

1 ounce of Cointreau

2 ounces of Milagro Tequila

1 tablespoon of ice

Place contents in a blender. Blend until ice is crushed. Pour into margarita glass and garnish with a lime wheel.