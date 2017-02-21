Posted on

Miami’s guide to National Margarita Day

By Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

National Margarita Day is February 22nd, and you know we’re not ones to pass up a good excuse to consume tequila. Use our handy-dandy National Margarita Day guide to drink your way around South Florida — responsibly, of course. 

 

1. Gili's Beach Club

If you’re a local and your first or last name is Gili, you’ll get to enjoy a free watermelon margarita at Gili’s Beach Club. If you aren’t fortunate enough to boast the namesake, no worries – you can still get in on 2-for-1 deals on watermelon margaritas, made from scratch using a blend of Patrón Añejo, watermelon, freshly-squeezed lime, and sweet or salted rim (regularly priced at $12).

Wednesday, February 22nd at Gili’s Beach Club, 18001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

18001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Take me there

2. LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

Celebrate National Margarita Day at LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, where you can enjoy WTF Happy Hour prices on frozen margaritas all day long at all locations in South Florida. In Miami Dade, enjoy frozen magaritas for $4, and in Broward you can get your booze on for $3 (small) and $6 (large).

 

Wednesday, February 22nd at any South Florida LIME location (listed here).

3. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co

Named Best Bar in America by Playboy,  the popular South Beach drinking spot will serve their Tommy’s Margarita, created twenty years ago by Julio Bermejo of Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco and dubbed “the only margarita recipe you need” by GQ.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co, 237 20th St B, Miami Beach.

237 20th St B, Miami Beach
Take me there

4. Tocaya Organica Miami

Photo/Haute Living

Try a Hibiscus Margarita at Tocaya Organica Miami, made with basil, cucumber, hibiscus, lime, and of course, Casamigos Blanco tequila, for refreshing, all natural option when celebrating National Margarita Day. 

Tocaya Organica Miami, 920 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

920 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
Take me there

5. Byblos Miami

Want to take a trip to the Mediterranean? Hit Miami Beach’s Byblos and enjoy a Habibi Marguerite, a spiked strawberry tea made from Avión Reposado, exotic spices, and fresh fruit ingredients and served like a traditional Eastern Mediterranean tea service.

At Byblos Miami, 1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Take me there

6. Bulla Gastrobar

For a Spanish take on the classic margarita, check out Bulla Gastrobar’s interpretation, made with Jimador Reposado, Grand Marnier, Amontillado sherry, lime juice and agave nectar.

At Bulla Gastrobar, 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
Take me there

7. Rocco's Tacos

If you’re on a health kick, Rocco’s Tacos’ Antioxidant Margarita is just the cocktail for you. The frozen drink features Maestro Dobel, Cedilla Acai Liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh squeezed lime juice to keep you looking young (and feeling loose).

At Rocco’s Tacos, 1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
Take me there

8. Gianni's At The Villa, Casa Casuarina

For the VIPs, the 24 Karat Golden Margarita at Gianni’s At The Villa, Casa Casuarini, includes gold infused ‘El Cartel’ tequila, Grand Marnier, freshly squeezed orange and lime juice, finished with a salt rim over ice. Oh you fancy, huh?

At Gianni’s At The Villa, Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach

1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
Take me there

9. Make it yourself

Don’t want to venture outside the comfort of your home? Celebrate National Margarita Day at home your way! Here’s how Milagro Tequila recommends making the perfect classic frozen ‘rita:

1 ounce of lime juice
1 ounce of Madrileña Jarabe Natural (Sweetner)
1 ounce of Cointreau
2 ounces of Milagro Tequila
1 tablespoon of ice

Place contents in a blender. Blend until ice is crushed. Pour into margarita glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

 

10. W Fort Lauderdale

If your in the 954, try out the multi-million dollar restyled W Fort Lauderdale, where you can enjoy a smoky signature STEAK 954 Margarita at Stephen Starr’s award-winning Steak 954. It comes blended with Milagro Silver, Cointreau, lime, Del Meguey crema and a mezcal float, served with a side of sweeping ocean views.

At the W Fort Lauderdale, 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
Take me there

11. Marriott Stanton South Beach

For an authentic ‘rita by the sea, visit Lolo’s Surf Cantina at Marriott Stanton South Beach, where renowned Mexico City mixologist, Jose Luis Leon, delivers a hot take made with El Jimador Silver Tequila hand shaken with freshly squeezed lime juice, sweet agave nectar and Luxardo Triple Sec, served over ice in a sea salt rimmed mason jar. 

At Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach

161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
These restaurants were local favorites. Then SOBEWFF made them international stars
The Best Unofficial Events of SOBEWFF 2017

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Put an end to your sugar cravings at these SOBEWFF events
Miami Guide
Where to find Miami’s best wine bars
The official SOBEWFF late night party guide
Tourists Eats, Rhymes & Life: A Tribe Called Quest rapper gets cooking in Miami
Tourists These students created a burger and a beer. Now they’re going to SOBEWFF
Music, Seinfeld, basketball and more for your weekend – Feb. 24 – 26
Greek food and culture will get the spotlight at this Miami festival
Are your desires…unconventional? Head to these Miami Adult Stores.
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
The reviews are in on ‘Fifty Shades Darker’