Miami’s guide to National Margarita Day
National Margarita Day is February 22nd, and you know we’re not ones to pass up a good excuse to consume tequila. Use our handy-dandy National Margarita Day guide to drink your way around South Florida — responsibly, of course.
1. Gili's Beach Club
If you’re a local and your first or last name is Gili, you’ll get to enjoy a free watermelon margarita at Gili’s Beach Club. If you aren’t fortunate enough to boast the namesake, no worries – you can still get in on 2-for-1 deals on watermelon margaritas, made from scratch using a blend of Patrón Añejo, watermelon, freshly-squeezed lime, and sweet or salted rim (regularly priced at $12).
Wednesday, February 22nd at Gili’s Beach Club, 18001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.
2. LIME Fresh Mexican Grill
Celebrate National Margarita Day at LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, where you can enjoy WTF Happy Hour prices on frozen margaritas all day long at all locations in South Florida. In Miami Dade, enjoy frozen magaritas for $4, and in Broward you can get your booze on for $3 (small) and $6 (large).
Wednesday, February 22nd at any South Florida LIME location (listed here).
3. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co
Named Best Bar in America by Playboy, the popular South Beach drinking spot will serve their Tommy’s Margarita, created twenty years ago by Julio Bermejo of Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco and dubbed “the only margarita recipe you need” by GQ.
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co, 237 20th St B, Miami Beach.
4. Tocaya Organica Miami
Photo/Haute Living
Try a Hibiscus Margarita at Tocaya Organica Miami, made with basil, cucumber, hibiscus, lime, and of course, Casamigos Blanco tequila, for refreshing, all natural option when celebrating National Margarita Day.
Tocaya Organica Miami, 920 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
5. Byblos Miami
Want to take a trip to the Mediterranean? Hit Miami Beach’s Byblos and enjoy a Habibi Marguerite, a spiked strawberry tea made from Avión Reposado, exotic spices, and fresh fruit ingredients and served like a traditional Eastern Mediterranean tea service.
At Byblos Miami, 1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
6. Bulla Gastrobar
For a Spanish take on the classic margarita, check out Bulla Gastrobar’s interpretation, made with Jimador Reposado, Grand Marnier, Amontillado sherry, lime juice and agave nectar.
At Bulla Gastrobar, 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
7. Rocco's Tacos
If you’re on a health kick, Rocco’s Tacos’ Antioxidant Margarita is just the cocktail for you. The frozen drink features Maestro Dobel, Cedilla Acai Liqueur, agave nectar, and fresh squeezed lime juice to keep you looking young (and feeling loose).
At Rocco’s Tacos, 1313 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
8. Gianni's At The Villa, Casa Casuarina
For the VIPs, the 24 Karat Golden Margarita at Gianni’s At The Villa, Casa Casuarini, includes gold infused ‘El Cartel’ tequila, Grand Marnier, freshly squeezed orange and lime juice, finished with a salt rim over ice. Oh you fancy, huh?
At Gianni’s At The Villa, Casa Casuarina, 1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
9. Make it yourself
Don’t want to venture outside the comfort of your home? Celebrate National Margarita Day at home your way! Here’s how Milagro Tequila recommends making the perfect classic frozen ‘rita:
1 ounce of lime juice
1 ounce of Madrileña Jarabe Natural (Sweetner)
1 ounce of Cointreau
2 ounces of Milagro Tequila
1 tablespoon of ice
Place contents in a blender. Blend until ice is crushed. Pour into margarita glass and garnish with a lime wheel.
10. W Fort Lauderdale
At the W Fort Lauderdale, 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
11. Marriott Stanton South Beach
At Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
