Miami’s first Waffle House is finally opening. Simply put: We’re blessed.

Waffle House tweeted this photo of its new Miami Gardens location with a caption that said, in part, "Are you ready Miami Gardens?!" (@Waffle House/Twitter)

The wait is over: Waffle House is opening in Miami-Dade County.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday in Miami Gardens, just south of Northwest 199th Street and U.S. 441., to be exact.

And since the restaurant chain is open 24 hours a day all 365 days of the year, we don’t expect it to close…EVER. #Blessed. We’re riding this one ’til the wheels fall off, baby!

Waffle House is beloved among partygoers, road trippers and late-night munchers alike. Local filmmaker Billy Corben must fit into at least one of those groups because he’s been tweeting about the new diner since we learned about it back in April 2017.

Yes. Our prayers have been answered. The FIRST Waffle House in Miami-Dade. @unclelukereal1 https://t.co/DAzpeyl0PR — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 19, 2017

The all-day breakfast spot’s official Twitter retweeted Corben Wednesday morning to highlight its original location, which opened near Atlanta in 1955. Waffle House also tweeted a picture of its new Miami Gardens building, which was built on the lot of the once popular Jamaican/Chinese restaurant Nice Mon.

Are you ready Miami Gardens?! At 2pm TODAY this Waffle House is officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/UoopunQPSX — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) May 9, 2018

Waffle House has been at the center of controversy recently. On April 22, a gunman shot and killed four patrons at a Nashville Waffle House before 29-year-old James Shaw, Jr. wrestled away his gun. That same day at a Waffle House in Alabama, police exposed a woman’s breast while attempting to detain her for a dispute about cutlery.

The year-round restaurant serves omelets, waffles, steak and eggs, and other breakfast staples in addition to lunch and dinner.