Miami’s first Vietnamese deli is coming to Wynwood (and a taco shop is involved)

The 1-800-Lucky marketplace brings seven different restaurants under one roof to Wynwood.Handout
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Wynwood’s taco king is taking on Vietnamese cuisine.

Chef Scott Linquist, of Coyo Taco fame, is opening Miami’s first Vietnamese deli, Les Banh Amis. The restaurant will feature made-from-scratch  cold cuts, liver pate, hoisin sauce, chili paste and pickled daikon. It’s where Coyo’s salsa bar meets Vietnam. And as the name implies, the shop will focus on iconic Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches.

The deli will open on Nov. 27 inside the upcoming 1-800-Lucky Asian marketplace opening in Wynwood. 

“Not only is there a need for a great sandwich shop in Miami, there is a huge demand for genuine Asian food, and more importantly there are very few authentic representations of Vietnamese cuisine in South Florida,” Linquist said. “I spent a majority of my career traveling in Mexico learning to love bold, fresh and spicy flavors and when I traveled to Vietnam and South East Asia, it only made sense that I would fall in love with their food culture.”

The only thing Linquist won’t be making is his own sausage and bread. Instead he is teaming up with a pair of Miami shops. Proper Sausages will create an exclusive Vietnamese sausage for  Les Bahn Amis. And the new Miami outpost of Sullivan Street Bakery, one of New York City’s best-known bakeries, founded by James Beard-winning chef Jim Lahey,  will deliver their goods.

Among the menu items:  Sliced, cured pork loin and pork belly; homemade Vietnamese-style head cheesebarbecued lemongrass chicken feet, and Vietnamese duck sausage from  Proper Sausage. Also brewing: classic, Vietnamese iced coffees.
Linquist will serve a limited number of his sandwiches for guests attending the annual dining event PIG on Saturday. In the meantime, you can follow @LesBanhAmis on Instagram.

 Les Banh Amis at 1-800-Lucky Asian marketplace

143 N.W. 23rd St., Miami
