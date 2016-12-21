Posted on

These are Miami’s favorite speakeasy bars, according to Yelp

Yelp rounded up the highest-rated speakeasy-inspired bars in Miami. (Yelp photo)
By Cassie Glenn

While official speakeasies may be a thing of the past, their vibe is alive and well in the Magic City.

If you’re looking for a low key spot to enjoy your next libation, look no further. Yelp rounded up the speakeasy-inspired bars that its users rated the highest.

Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy
“I’ve been here a few times and I appreciate the consistency of the food, service, and ambience. Prohibition is grown and sexy… Try the grilled octopus to start, love it.” Yelper Janice D.

 

 
“Came to this spot on Saturday night for drinks and to hear some good music. Let me tell you, I had an amazing time… The spot is small but the drinks were everything and then some.” Yelper Beatriz L.
 
 
 
“This is a great date spot! Dark, cozy, and welcoming, the cocktail club is a throwback to an old speakeasy. The drinks are based off traditional cocktails and their menu changes every night… Service was great and our waiter was friendly.” Yelper Desiree M.
 
 
Courtesy Instagram
“Libertine is definitely not going to be for everyone, but if you are looking for a much more laid back and low key evening, it is perfect. Awesome ambiance, cool tunes, and decent drinks tend to make for a good night.” Yelper Ryan F.
 
 

“This is far and away one of my favorite happy hour spots… Although I’ve swung by here a few times late night, it’s the happy hour specials, proximity to downtown, and super chill vibe that keeps me coming back to start my night.” Yelper Steve W.

Cassie Glenn is the Senior Community Manager for Yelp in Miami. She works locally to support the vibrant Yelp Miami community by hosting events, running marketing promotions, writing The Local Yelp newsletter, assisting business owners with their Yelp presence, and more. Keep up to date with Yelp Miami on Twitter and Instagram at @yelpmiami.

