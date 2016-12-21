While official speakeasies may be a thing of the past, their vibe is alive and well in the Magic City. If you’re looking for a low key spot to enjoy your next libation, look no further. Yelp rounded up the speakeasy-inspired bars that its users rated the highest.

Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy

“I’ve been here a few times and I appreciate the consistency of the food, service, and ambience. Prohibition is grown and sexy… Try the grilled octopus to start, love it.” Yelper Janice D.

“Came to this spot on Saturday night for drinks and to hear some good music. Let me tell you, I had an amazing time… The spot is small but the drinks were everything and then some.” Yelper Beatriz L.

“This is a great date spot! Dark, cozy, and welcoming, the cocktail club is a throwback to an old speakeasy . The drinks are based off traditional cocktails and their menu changes every night… Service was great and our waiter was friendly.” Yelper Desiree M.

Courtesy Instagram

“Libertine is definitely not going to be for everyone, but if you are looking for a much more laid back and low key evening, it is perfect. Awesome ambiance, cool tunes, and decent drinks tend to make for a good night.” Yelper Ryan F.

