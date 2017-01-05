Posted on

Not for you, hipster: This craft beer is for your dog

Why should humans have all the fun? Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer for dogs. (Handout)
Why should humans have all the fun? Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer for dogs. (Handout)
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

If a someone had been there for you as often as your dog, you’d buy him a beer.

And now you can.

Wynwood’s Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer especially for dogs and will pour it for one day only on Jan. 22 during its Pups & Pints event at the Miami brewery.

For every beer purchased, your pooch gets a pint (or rather dog bowl) of Woof Wort, a beer brewed with beef stock and bacon. No need for your pet to blow into a breathalyzer, either. Woof Wort is non-alcoholic.

Don’t have a dog? The brewery has partnered with Jamie’s Rescue, a Miami-based, non-profit so that visitors can adopt a new pet at the brewery.

The event, which runs from noon until 5 p.m., will be fully dog-themed. The Miami restaurant Sweet Dogs will be selling their loaded hot dogs. Nancy’s Bakery will be selling organic dog treats. And Dishes for Dogs will be selling pet meals.

Concrete Beach Brewery

325 NW 24th St., Miami

(305) 796-2727

More info: Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewing

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Concrete Beach Brewery will brew aboard Carnival Cruise Line in May
Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Prism Creative Group’s cultural guide to Miami – Jan. 1-7
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami
Rev Run’s infectious positivity is what we need for 2017
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning
Hidden gems in Little Haiti for culture, entertainment and shopping
Miami Animal Attractions