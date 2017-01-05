Why should humans have all the fun? Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer for dogs. (Handout)

If a someone had been there for you as often as your dog, you’d buy him a beer.

And now you can.

Wynwood’s Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer especially for dogs and will pour it for one day only on Jan. 22 during its Pups & Pints event at the Miami brewery.

For every beer purchased, your pooch gets a pint (or rather dog bowl) of Woof Wort, a beer brewed with beef stock and bacon. No need for your pet to blow into a breathalyzer, either. Woof Wort is non-alcoholic.

Don’t have a dog? The brewery has partnered with Jamie’s Rescue, a Miami-based, non-profit so that visitors can adopt a new pet at the brewery.

The event, which runs from noon until 5 p.m., will be fully dog-themed. The Miami restaurant Sweet Dogs will be selling their loaded hot dogs. Nancy’s Bakery will be selling organic dog treats. And Dishes for Dogs will be selling pet meals.

Concrete Beach Brewery

325 NW 24th St., Miami

(305) 796-2727

More info: Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewing