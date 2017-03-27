Drink these cocktails all summer long in Miami
Whether you try to make them yourself or order them at the bar, these cocktails by some of Miami’s hottest watering holes will have you feeling summertime vibes in no time.
1. Gin + Collins' Blind Buck
What’s in it
1 1/2 ounces of Bulleit Bourbon
1 fresh strawberry
1/2 ounce of lemon juice
1/2 ounce of simple syrup
2 dashes of rhubarb bitters
Ginger beer
1 lemon wheel
1 strawberry half
How to make it
In a shaker, muddle the strawberry and lemon juice. Add bourbon, simple syrup and bitters with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a skewered lemon wheel and strawberry half.
Where to get it
Gin + Collins, AC Hotel, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
2. Steak 954's Thames Lemonade
Photo/ThirstyMag.com
What’s in it
2 ounces of Fords Gin
1/2 ounce of Dolin Genepy
1/2 ounce of lemon juice
1/2 ounce of simple syrup
2 large basil leaves, torn
How to make it
Shake and double strain over new ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh whole blackberries and lemon bitters.
Where to get it
Steak 954, 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
3. Juvia's Biscayne Bay Sunset
What’s in it
1 ounce of Avion Tequila
½ ounce of Mezcal
½ ounce of Cointreau
½ ounce of lime juice
½ ounce of hibiscus syrup
3 dashes of Hellfire Habanero bitters
Blood Orange Granita
How to make it
Combine the ingredients, stir, and add three dashes of Hellfire Habanero bitters. Then, enjoy.
Where to get it
Juvia Miami, 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
4. Gin + Collins' Vilanova
What’s in it
2 ounces of Gin Mare
1 bar-spoon of orange marmalade
2 dashes of orange bitters
1/2 ounce of lime juice
1 1/2 ounce of 1724 Tonic
How to make it
Add Gin Mare, orange marmalade, orange bitters and lime juice to a shaker. Shake and add tonic. Garnish with an orange peel.
Where to get it
Gin + Collins, AC Hotel, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
5. Nina's House's The Spicy Nina
What’s in it
¼ cup pineapple
¼ cup honey crisp apple
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
15 cilantro leaves
¼ jalapeño
2 ounces of Caña Brava Rum
How to make it
Put the cut pineapple, apple, jalapeño, cinnamon and cilantro into a juicer with a pint glass to catch them. Pour the ingredients into a shaker once juiced. Add rum and shake the ingredients. Strain over ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with a jalapeño wheel.
Where to get it
Nina’s House, The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
6. The Setai's Chili Passion Martini
What’s in it
1 ounce of Captain Morgan Parrot Passion Fruit Rum
1/2 ounce of house made chili-infused Russian Standard Vodka
1⁄2 ounce of cranberry juice
3⁄4 ounce of passion fruit puree
A splash of ginger syrup
How to make it
Add all the ingredients into a Boston glass, shake with ice, strain into a martini glass and garnish with chili flakes and chili peppers.
Where to get it
The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
7. Lolo's Surf Cantina's Chavela Michelada
What’s in it
1 ounce of Chavela Mexican Mix
2 ounces of Granma Tomato Sauce
3/4 ounce of lime juice
Top with Pacifico Beer
How to make it
Serve in a tall glass on ice. Rim glass with Tajin and lime wedge.
Where to get it
Lolo’s Surf Cantina, 161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
8. Kings Bowl Doral's Gin & Cukes
What’s in it
1 1/2 ounce of Hendrick’s Gin
3 Cucumber Wheels
1 Lime Wedge
2 1/2 ounces of Sprite
How to make it
Muddle the cucumber and lime in a tin. Fill with ice and add the gin. Shake and pour with ice into a Collins glass. Add grapefruit bitters. Top with sprite. Serve with a 7 1/2 inch black straw.
Where to get it
Kings Bowl Doral, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral
9. Afrohead Rum's Mojito
What’s in it
2 ounces of Afrohead Briland 07 (7-year expression)
1 ounce of lime juice
1 ounce of simple syrup
4-6 mint leaves
How to make it
Shake all the ingredients and strain over fresh ice in a Collins glass. Top with 1-2 ounces of soda water and garnish with a spanked mint sprig.
Where to get it
Upon request at Repour Bar, 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach
10. Sugar Factory's Ocean Blue Goblet
What’s in it
3 ounces of Monin Blue Cotton Candy Syrup
9 ½ ounces of sour mix
9 ½ ounces of Sprite
How to make it
Pour all the ingredients into a large glass or shaker. Stir or shake until mixed. Garnish with 3 Blue Gummy Sharks.
Where to get it
Sugar Factory, 1144 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
11. db Bistro Moderne's Frosè
What’s in it
5 cups of rose wine
1 cup of Lillet Blanc
3/4 cups of Lillet Rose
3/4 cup of simple syrup
How to make it
Combine the rose wine and simple syrup, pour into ice cube trays and freeze until solid. Once frozen, transfer cubes to a blender with Lillet Rose and Lillet Blanc and blend until smooth. Garnish with fresh mint.
Where to get it
db Bistro Moderne, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
12. Sushi Garage's Lychee Mule
What’s in it
1 1/2 ounces of vodka
1/4 ounce of Lychee Liqueur
½ ounce of lime juice
1 1/4 ounce of lychee puree
1 1/2 ounce of ginger beer
How to make it
Combine all the ingredients together into a shaker. Pour over ice into a copper mug. Garnish with 2 mint spring leaves, powdered sugar and lychee.
Where to get it
Sushi Garage, 1784 West Ave., Miami Beach
13. The Continental's Rum Punch
What’s in it
6 ounces of Sailor Jerry Rum
2 ounces of lime juice
2 ounces of Aperol
2 ounces of velvet falernum
9 ounces of pineapple juice
How to make it
Pour the ingredients into a punch bowl or pitcher, stir and garnish with your choice of fruit. The Continental uses cherries, pineapple and grapefruit.
Where to get it
The Continental, 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach