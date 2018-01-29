Miami Springs ups its culinary game with a new Latin-inspired bistro

There’s a very hip, chic new Latin accented American bistro in Miami and it’s neither in Wynwood nor Miami Beach.

Mixto Food & Drink is putting Miami Springs on the chic eats map thanks to husband and wife team Gina and Ernie Pelaez, who decided that when their home was destroyed in a fire back in 2015, instead of buying a new one, they’d invest in their passion for food that has been inspired by their travels, their culture and their love for Miami Springs.

“If we could live in the restaurant, it would be our dream come true,” said Gina Pelaez. “Mixto reflects who we are in terms of food and the decor we love—our menu is what Abuela would’ve wanted.”

The decor: think modern big city bistro on a sabbatical in a charming big city hamlet.

The menu is a hybrid of Cuban and American flavors with influences from a variety of other Latin countries. On that menu: house soup made with

parsnip, potato, Parmesan and bacon; vaca frita rolls with house-made cilantro lime dip, pan con tomate and Parm stacked potatoes; drunken pork chunks; picanha; a vegan quinoa burger and Mediterranean sea bass.

The couple, who owned Guayabitas Eatery in downtown Miami, also brought some of that restaurant’s faves with them, including sandwiches such as the croqueta preparada, and the Thxgiving made with turkey, brie, green apples, bacon and guava sauce.

In addition to lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, there’s a Tuesday-Saturday happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. offering twofers on house wines and draft beers, and on Tuesday, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.