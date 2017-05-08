Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk
Mom nourished you all those years growing up, cooking endless meals for you, the least you can do is show your appreciation and treat her to a nice brunch on her day. Peruse this list for ideas on what she’d like:
1. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
One of Midtown’s first restaurants is still serving up delicious fare in a lovely garden-like setting. Award-winning Chef Timon Balloo is preparing a tasty seafood-centric a la carte menu for Mom including crab Benedict, Maine lobster crudo, grilled scallops and smoked salmon carpaccio. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. https://sugarcanerawbargrill.com/
2. RUST Wynwood
New to the Wynwood area, RUST has cozy indoor seating and a rustic, inviting outdoor patio too. Moms will enjoy the sunriser hash dish with two eggs sunny side up or the breakfast flat bread made with goat cheese, onions, roasted tomatoes and smoked salmon topped with a fried egg. A sparkling or mojito sangria are perfect for pairing with these and other brunch items. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. https://www.rustwynwood.com/
3. Meraki Greek Bistro
Give Mom the Greek treatment with Greek-style nachos made with crispy pitas and a secret sauce, a refreshing traditional Greek salad and roasted leg of lamb, all choices on the prix-fixe menu along with a complimentary glass of wine or champagne. $24.99 and they’ll extend 3 hours of parking for $1 in the Miami Tower. http://www.merakibistro.com/
4. BRAVA! by Brad Kilgore
Chef Brad Kilgore has made a name for himself in the Miami restaurant scene and he’s the mastermind behind the food at Brava at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Take Mom there for a brunch spread of his European-driven menu with impeccable presentation. Enjoy an appetizer, entree and dessert for $40 and for an additional $20 unlimited mimosas with Charles Lafitte champagne. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. http://bravabybradkilgore.com/
5. Zuma Miami
A veteran of the Downtown Miami restaurant scene, Zuma Miami is where Mom gets the royal treatment. A refreshing welcome cocktail like zuma sangria, is followed by various buffet items including sushi and oysters, robata-grilled meats and their signature items miso marinated black cod. Entrees are paired with a traditional Japanese hot pot served tableside. Finish the meal with selections from the dessert platter. $125 per person. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. https://www.zumarestaurant.com/
6. Mina's Mediterraneo
Tucked quietly along 79th Street, this little Mediterranean gem also features a lovely patio setting and killer eats that Mom will love. Bottomless mimosas or sangrias are $20 and the a la carte brunch menu features a wide selection of authentic Mediterranean items like Merguez Benedict and Spanish tortilla that the owner learned from her mom. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. http://www.minasmiami.com
7. Ariete
One of Coconut Grove’s most popular neighborhood spots is offering a prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch curated by Executive Chef Michael Beltran. Mom can pick from four categories including home baked breads, entrees, sides and desserts. Tasty carrot cake waffles, a homemade honey bun and their very own Mc-Chug breakfast sandwich are some of the choices. $39 per person, with an additional $15 buying bottomless mimosas. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. http://www.arietemiami.com/
8. Peacock Garden Cafe
Another Coconut Grove spot, this one features an open-air garden setting with plenty of whimsical Grove-like touches throughout that Mom will love. Brunch is a collection of American brunch comfort classics like eggs Benedict (classic or crab cake), French toast, omelettes and steak and eggs. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. http://www.jaguarhg.com/home-peacock
9. Glass & Vine
Taking full advantage of the lovely Grove landscape, Glass & Vine has been a hit since it burst on the scene. Award-winning Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, already a household name in Coral Gables for Eating House, commands the kitchen here, too. Moms receive a complimentary glass of Prosecco to enjoy with seasonal brunch offerings of watermelon salad with cilantro, cotija cheese and lime crema, traditional huevos rotos or semolina pancakes with vanilla-maple syrup. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. http://glassandvine.com/
10. Fontainebleau Hotel
With so many restaurants inside the iconic Miami Beach hotel naturally there are a few Mother’s Day choices. At Scarpetta by Scott Conant you can treat Mom to an Italian-inspired buffet brunch with frittata, arborio, carving and pasta stations along with sides, salad, entrees and desserts for $85 per person and $42.50 for kids under 12.
At the American-inspired brasserie Vida choose from omelettes and pancakes, chef-inspired tapas, chateau briand, rotisserie, a raw bar and more. $68 per person, $34 for kids 12 and under. Both begin at noon. https://fontainebleau.com/mothersday
11. Bakehouse Brasserie
The cozy Parisian cafe offers Mom bottomless mimosas on her day to pair with a menu with so many choices she may need a second one before she decides. All the classics are here, even juicy burgers, along with a nice jazz saxophonist performing while she enjoys her meal. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. http://bakehousesouthbeach.com/
12. Nautilus Cabana Club
The pool view here is unbeatable and the Rosé Sunday brunch curated by Executive Chef Richard Fuentes features a large buffet spread and Mom receives a complimentary mimosa on her day. The live Cuban band Chaing Chaing y su Trova Espiritúana perform too. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. http://www.sixtyhotels.com/nautilus-south-beach/eat-drink/
13. Lolo's Surf Cantina
Mom might prefer a laid-back casual Baja-inspired eatery with plenty of Mexican favorites like quesadillas, tacos, tostadas and chips and guacamole served brunch style. They’re all prepared under the watchful eye of Chef Richard Ampudia, born in Mexico City so you know it’s authentic. From 11 a.m. http://loloscantina.com/
14. John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Yes, St. Patrick’s Day has passed but this Coral Gables landmark is a great spot for Mother’s Day brunch. Included is a variety of buffet-style breakfast stations with oak-smoked salmon, omelettes, O’Brien potatoes and Irish sherry trifle for dessert. Every mom receives an orchid to honor the restaurant’s 28th Anniversary and can enjoy bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Bloody Mollys. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $36 for adults, $16 for kids and the bottomless drinks are an additional $15. http://www.johnmartins.com/
15. Bulla Gastrobar
Whether it’s in Coral Gables or Doral, Mom receives a complimentary glass of rosé upon arrival. Then it’s on to choosing from an extensive menu filled with Spanish-style dishes. They include cochinillo hash, huevos bendectinos and huevos Bulla. Brunch is $27 per person and features a tasting menu with three selections. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. http://bullagastrobar.com/
2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134; 5335 NW 87th Ave C102, Doral, FL 33178
16. Biltmore Hotel
The historic Biltmore Hotel is a classic brunch spot and provides a memorable experience with their spectacular courtyard setting. Their legendary Sunday champagne brunch includes bottomless champagne and Bellinis and an extravagant buffet by Chef Olivier Rodriguez along with live entertainment. $90 per person, $45 for kids ages 5-11. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. www.biltmorehotel.com
17. Lightkeepers at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
The elegant Lightkeepers at The Ritz-Carlton Key is offering a deluxe Mother’s Day Brunch sure to please her. Selections include mushroom risotto, seared sea bass, omelette and waffle stations and plenty of desserts. Bottomless mimosas, bellnis, bloody Marys, sangria, punch and house draft beer are also included. 12-3 p.m., $125 for adults, $45 for kids. www.ritzcarlton.com
18. The Rusty Pelican
Offering one of Miami’s most enviable waterfront views, The Rusty Pelican is offering a Mother’s Day brunch at their sprawling restaurant. Moms can receive either a complimentary cocktail, rosé wine or bottomless mimosas. The buffet includes sushi, a raw bar, caviar, ceviche, seafood paella and pan seared branzino. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $85 per person, $35 for kids. They’ll also have face painting and a photo booth for the kids. https://www.therustypelican.com
19. Nikki Beach
Get this: Nikki Beach’s weekly brunch (which is already a big deal on its own) is offering a DYI Mom-Mosa bar (get it?). Mom can create her own mimosa using a variety of fruit juices, rock candy swizzle sticks, edible glitter, and other sweet garnishes for $7 per mimosa. Create the Unicorn Mimosa (glitter rim, rock candy horn), Sherbert Mimosa, Grapefruit Mimosa, or any number of combinations with the garnishes provided. Brunch is $49.95 per person and offers stations with all the greatest hits, from omelets to waffles, carving stations and more. www.nikkibeach.com
20. Jack's Miami
A tipsy mom is a happy mom, so Jack’s Miami is the place to get mom liquored up with their over-the-top Bloody Mary cart, rolled out for their weekly brunch. Mom can get her veggies while she drinks and choose from their weekly brunch menu with classics like French toast and eggs.
21. Fi’lia at SLS Brickell
Chef Michael Schwartz’s Italian eatery will have their greatest hits available for Mother’s Day plus standout dishes like Poached Eggs on Foccaci Crisp Pancetta and Wood Grilled Peaches Whipped Ricotta. All mom’s who dine on this special day will receive a special to-go cookie box. The hot spot, located inside the SLS Brickell, is open for breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and then for lunch until 3:30 p.m.
22. Bazaar Mar Champagne Brunch
For $95 per person guests can choose from enjoy an abundance of delicacies from the brunch table at José Andres’ popular seafood restaurant with a few brunch classics available off the a-la-carte menu like Nutella Pancakes and Dungeness Crab Benedict. You can upgrade your experience by adding some good bubbly (for $195 per person get free flowing Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne and caviar). Take it to the NEXT level with free flowing Dom Perignon Champagne, caviar and steam buns for the table for $295 per person. Your mama is worth it.