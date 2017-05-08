Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk

Brava! by Brad Kilgore at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Justin Namon)

Chef Brad Kilgore has made a name for himself in the Miami restaurant scene and he’s the mastermind behind the food at Brava at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Take Mom there for a brunch spread of his European-driven menu with impeccable presentation. Enjoy an appetizer, entree and dessert for $40 and for an additional $20 unlimited mimosas with Charles Lafitte champagne. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. http://bravabybradkilgore.com/