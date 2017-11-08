Miami lechón lovers take note: This food fest is all about pork and cocktails

It used to be the little, insiders’ food festival for lovers of pork. But its not so little anymore.

The annual ode to pork, PIG (Pork Is Good), returns for an eighth year, with more than 20 local and national highly regarded chefs putting their spin on pork dishes. And this time it’s at a venue that will accommodate up to 1,000 diners at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on Nov. 18.

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, of the former gastroPod food truck and now the streaming series “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It,” challenges the chefs to create delectable dishes with heritage-breed Thompson Farms whole pigs.

They include a wide mix of some of the best chefs in the business, from the butcher of a past James Beard Best New Restaurant, Cochon, to the usually vegetarian-forward Nivan Patel of Ghee Indian Kitchen to Palm Beach County star chefs James Strine (Grato) and Rick Mace (Cafe Boulud).

New Orleans cocktail queen Abigail Gullo, of the restaurant Compere Lapin, will serve up cocktails.

Tickets are $50 and available at Pig8.eventbrite.com, where a full list of chefs is available.