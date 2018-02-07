Miami is getting its first healthy food hall, complete with a hydroponic farm

The space is still under renovation, but Jackson Hall will bring a bounty of healthy fare.

Food halls (don’t call them food courts) are the new hot thing in South Florida, but Della Heiman, founder of The Wynwood Yard, and business partner Ken Lyon dare to be different,opening Jackson Hall at 1050 NW 14th St. in Miami in the spring of 2018. This food hall, located in the Civica Center in the Jackson Health District, will be the first wellness-focused culinary business of its kind in a public health space. A healthy hall for all!

Jackson Hall will provide patients, healthcare employees and other visitors with healthy fare in a 10,000-square foot space with a rustic tin ceiling, art by local muralists on the walls, a “positivity library” and edible plants! Initial operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

So what kinda food besides healthy will be in there? Five concepts, specifically, including second locations of dellabowls and CHARCOAL, Heiman and Lyon’s restaurant concepts which they respectively launched at The Wynwood Yard. At Jackson Hall, this new CHARCOAL concept will be based on a charcoal-fired Josper rotisserie imported from Spain, with a menu including responsibly-sourced chicken and “wholesome iterations of comfort food.”

There will also be Levant, a Middle Eastern concept serving kabobs, shawarma and mezze, a Hawaiian poke bowl concept, and Leo & Bloom Delicatessen, a modern variation of a delicatessen offering artisanal soup, salad and sandwiches. The space will also include a Petit Marché market with grab-and-go items, either made in house or from local artisans.

There’s even booze! The Radiate Apothecary + Bar at Jackson Hall will serve beer, wine and spirits in addition to freshly made juices, smoothies, kombucha, elixirs, and tonics. Susan Duprey, a certified nutritionist, former bartender and founder of the Radiate Miami will direct the drinks program. A full espresso bar will even offer caffeinated beverages.

The Jackson Hall team is developing a plan to turn the third floor of the building into a hydroponic farm in the months after Jackson Hall opens, with the goal of providing at least 1,000 pounds of greens, herbs and vegetables to the food hall each week.

Miami chefs Julie Frans and Nicole Votano will head the culinary program that will be heavy on plant-based, gluten-free, locally sourced ingredients with low carbon footprints. Not on the menu: Deep frying, partially hydrogenated oils, antibiotics, hormones, synthetic colorings and preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup and other highly refined sweeteners. But did we mention there’s booze and caffeine?

“We’re so proud of the inclusive, diverse community that The Yard has fostered and now we look forward to translating those learnings into building community within the Jackson Health District,” Heiman says. “There are two separate emotional ranges we experience at hospitals—either grief and mourning or elation. There’s not really a space to experience either of those emotional extremes in a warm, comforting environment in most U.S. hospitals. Now there will be.”

Jackson Hall is currently hiring. For more information, visit @jacksonhallmia on Instagram or Facebook.