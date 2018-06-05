Miami has food from every World Cup country. Here’s where to find it.

This Colombian futbol fan is wondering where he can find a bandeja paisa.

Miami is so cosmopolitan a city that not only can you find people from all over the world, you can find good examples of their cuisine, too.

We found a person living in South Florida from each of the 32 countries competing in this year’s World Cup, which begins June 14. Among other things Miami Herald staff writer Michelle Kaufman asked them which South Florida restaurant best represents their country’s food. (In a rare case where they were stumped, we found them a delicious alternative.)

From Argentina to Tunesia, here’s where to find the flavors of the Copa:

ARGENTINA

Argentinian style meat at Leynia Restaurant at the Delano. Handout

The fan: Gabriel Baldassini, 47. Lives in Pinecrest, since 2001.

Best local spot to get Argentine food: The Knife, at Bayside and Hollywood.

602 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

AUSTRALIA

The fan: Nick Sharp, 35. Lives in Miami, for 6 years

Best local spot to get Australian food: (Best/Only) Threefold Café in South Miami and Edge Steak & Bar.

Edge Steak & Bar in the Four Seasons: 1435 Brickell Ave, Miami

BELGIUM

The fan: Guillaume Bourgoignie, 18. Lives in South Miami. Born here. His father is Belgian.

Best local spot to get Belgian food: Le Pain Quotidien in Coconut Grove.

BRAZIL

The fan: Suzana Fleury Delgado, 32. Lives in Kendall, since 1990

Best local spot to get Brazilian food: Tutto Pizza on Key Biscayne, exactly like the pizza you get in Brazil with chicken and catupiry cheese. Texas de Brazil for authentic churrascaria.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne. Tuttopizzapasta.com/

COLOMBIA

The fan: Martin Londono, 17. Lives in Coral Gables

Best local spots to get Colombian food: Mondongo’s and Monserrate in Doral.

Mondongo’s Restaurante: 3500 NW 87th Ave, Doral. http://www.mimonserrate.com/

Monserrate: 9545 NW 41st St, Doral

COSTA RICA

The fan: Wendy Vargas, 40. Lives in West Miami, moved here in 1990

Best local spot to get Costa Rican food: Nothing Costa Rican, but Salvadoran or Honduran is very similar with tamales and arepas. (Editor’s note: Tamales are big in Costa Rican food culture, so may we suggest the ones from La Ultima Parada [The Last Stop] on Flagler. The grocery store is named because it used to be the last stop on the edge of development. That has changed. But their tasty tamales have not.)

CROATIA

The fan: Kruno Krslovic, 62. Lives in Boynton Beach, moved to South Florida 1977.

Best local spot to get Croatian food: Bura in Lighthouse Point. Similar to Italian food.

2014 E Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

DENMARK

The fan: Thomas Krough-Poulsen, 55. Lives in Coconut Grove, moved here 1986.

Best local spot to get Danish food: Two Chefs, off US-1 in South Miami. Their chef is Danish.

8287 S Dixie Hwy, Miami. http://www.twochefsrestaurant.com/

EGYPT

The fan: Hesham Ali, 50. Moved here in 1998. Lives in Davie.

Best local spot to get Egyptian food in South Florida: Al Salam and Al Natour in Fort Lauderdale.

Al Salam: 1816 N University Dr, Plantation. http://www.alsalam-restaurant.com/

Al Natour: 1787 N University Dr, Plantation. http://www.alnatourrestaurant.com/

ENGLAND

The fan: Richard Hubbard, 56. Lives in Kendall, in Miami since 1987

Best local spot to get English food: British Depot in Fort Lauderdale for pies, chocolates, teas. I used to own Hubbard’s Cupboard on Sunset and 117th Avenue. Good bangers and mash at John Martin’s in Coral Gables.

John Martin’s: 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. http://www.johnmartins.com/home

FRANCE

The fan: Georges Farge, 48. Lives in Brickell, been in Miami 25 years.

Best local spot to get French food: Now that I’m closed, I’ll say Le Bouchon du Grove. (Farge was the founder and longtime restaurateur of George’s on Sunset in South Miami.)

Le Bouchon du Grove: 3430 Main Hwy, Miami. https://lebouchondugrove.com/

GERMANY

The fan: Willy Schaugg, 54. Lives in the Dadeland area, since 2012.

Best local spot to get German food: Fritz and Franz in Coral Gables.

Fritz & Franz: 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables. http://bierhaus.cc/2017/main/bierhaus.html

ICELAND

The fan: Olaf Skulasson, 52. Lives in Delray Beach, moved to South Florida 1997.

Best local spot to get Icelandic food: Whole Foods has lamb from Iceland September to October. And now you can get our yogurt, skyr, in most stores.

IRAN

The fan: Mohsen Massoudi, 62. Lives in Hollywood, moved here 1980.

Best local spot to get Iranian food: Rumi on US-1 and 124th Street and the Kaspian-Persian Grill in Fort Lauderdale.

Rumi Persian Grill: 12257 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

JAPAN

The fan: Kai Ito, 23. Recent graduate of University of Miami

Best local spot to get Japanese food: Matsuri on Bird Road. All Japanese people in Miami go there.

5759 Bird Rd, Miami

MOROCCO

Braised lamb with house pickles, hummus and labneh. Linda Bladholm

The fan: Mohamed Benjelloun, 58. Lives in Miami, moved here 1989.

Best local spot to get Moroccan food: Not many Moroccan restaurants in Miami, mostly Mediterranean food (Shaddai Fine Lebanese Cuisine).

(Editor’s note: Let help out, Mohamed. Fooq’s downtown is owned by David Foulquier, whose blend of his Moroccan and Parisian cuisine helped him be named a Forbes magazine 30 Under 30. RELATED: Fooq’s fuses Moroccan, Parisian cuisine)

Fooq’s: 1035 North Miami Ave., Miami. 786-536-2749, fooqsmiami.com

MEXICO

The fan: Omar Garcia, 28. Lives in Tamarac. In South Florida since 2011.

Best local spot to get Mexican food: Casa Frida (Oakland and Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale).

3206, 5441 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale. http://www.casafridamexicancuisine.com/

NIGERIA

The fan: Tusin “Tumak” Makinde, 55. Lives in Hialeah.

Best local spot to get Nigerian food: Moji African, of course.

827 NW 119th St, North Miami. http://mojiafricanrestaurant.com/

PANAMA

The fan: Lilibeth Fermin. Lives in Broward County, since 2013.

Best local spot to get Panamanian food in South Florida: I have not found a Panamanian restaurant in South Florida.

(Editor’s Note: We haven’t found one either. But several other countries do make solid renditions of Panamanian dishes. Carimañolas are a type of meat-filled yuca fritter that is also popular in Colombia. Doral’s Narcobollo does a solid job with them. Hojaldras are a savory dough pancake that Nicaraguens also eat. Pinolandia, I’m told, does a tasty version, slathered in a kind of cream cheese.)

Narcobollo: 2557 NW 79th Ave, Doral

Pinolandia, several locations: http://www.pinolandia.com/

PERU

The fan: Augusto Luna, 46. Lives in Kendall, since 1986

Best local spot to get Peruvian food: Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Ceviche 105

Dr. Limon: multiple locations. http://doctorlimon.com/

Ceviche 105: multiple locations. http://www.ceviche105.com/site/

POLAND

The fan: Michal Gorszczaryk, 21. Lives in Fort Lauderdale, since 2017

Best local place to get Polish food: I go to Costco and buy beef, sausage, pancakes, but it’s not the same as my grandmother’s cooking. (Editor’s note: Don’t have a Polish grandma? Try Old World Polish Deli in Pompano Beach.)

1390 S. Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach. http://www.oldworldpolishdeli.com/

PORTUGAL

The fan: Ricardo Costa, 40. Lives in Miami. Moved here 14 years ago

Best local spot to get Portuguese food: Old Lisbon, Coral Way

1698 SW 22nd St, Miami. http://oldlisbonrestaurants.com/

RUSSIA

The fan: Mike Lashoff, 64. Lives in Boca Raton. Moved to USA in 1978, to South Florida in 2005.

Best local spot to get Russian food: Tatiana Restaurant in Hallandale, great food and a big show.

1710 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach

SAUDI ARABIA

The fan: Feras Almadhi, 27. Lives in Coral Gables, since 2015

Best local spot to get Saudi Arabian food: The best Arabic food overall is at Al Amir on Bird Road in Miami and Al Natour and Al Salam in Fort Lauderdale.

Al-Amir: 6420 Bird Rd, Miami.

SENEGAL

The fan: Mame Sow, 31. Lives in downtown Miami, moved here 2016

Best local spot to get Senegalese food: No restaurants, but I used baobab fruit for one of the desserts I made for the restaurant. Baobob is popular in Senegal. The fruit looks like a green coconut, with a dry powder inside. We call it “Pain de Singe”, which means Monkey Bread. (Editor’s note: Sow is the pastry chef at Norman Van Aken’s new Wynwood restaurant, Three, where her influence is felt in the kitchen. There is a Senegalese-inspired whole snapper on the menu.)

SERBIA

The fan: Vedran Coso, 31. Lives: North Bay Village, four years

Best local spot to get Serbian food: Lime Tree Lounge in Miami Beach. They have Balkan nights. Serbian music. Traditional drink — Rakija.

1131 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

SWITZERLAND

The fan: Uwe Fischer, 53. Lives in Coral Gables, since 2014

Best local spot to get Swiss food: The Swiss-American Club meets at Fritz & Franz in Coral Gables. The club is 75 years old. We have 150 members.

SOUTH KOREA

Showing the Stove Top BBQ some love… Galbi (Short Rib) is good but Samgyupsal (Pork Belly) is just as good. Let's get cooking! Posted by Gabose Korean & Japanese Restaurant on Monday, May 16, 2016

The fan: Bok An, 45. Lives in Pinecrest, in Miami since 1983

Best local spot to get Korean food: Gabose in Lauderhill, authentic Korean food.

4991 N University Dr, Lauderhill. Gabose on Facebook

SPAIN

The fan: Antonio Marques, 20. Lives in South Miami

Best local spot to get Spanish food: Casa Juancho

2436 SW 8th St, Miami. http://www.casajuancho.com/

SWEDEN

The fan: Isabel Russo, 46. Lives in South Miami, moved here 1991.

Best local spot to get Swedish food: Ikea furniture store. They have a restaurant with traditional dishes like Gravlax, Swedish meatballs. Peel and eat shrimp on an egg sandwich — Raksmorgas.

Ikea Miami, 1801 NW 117th Ave, Miami.

(Editor’s note: Drive north to Palm Beach county and you’ll find a surprising number of hidden Swedish outposts. If you happen to be in West Palm, try Johan’s Joe, a Swedish coffeehouse and café. They have Swedish pancakes, smoked salmon croissants and pickled herring, if that’s your thing.)

Johan’s Joe: 401 S Dixie Highway Ste. 3, West Palm Beach. http://johansjoe.com/

TUNISIA

The fan: Tarek Douihech, 49. Lives in Miami Beach, since 1993.

Best local spot to get Tunisian food: Café Roval, Alloy Bistro downtown. French-Tunisian cuisine.

Alloy Bistro: 154 SE First Ave., Miami

Cafe Roval: 5808 NE 4th Ct, Miami

URUGUAY

The fan: Fernando Abella, 55. Lives in Coral Gables, since 2003

Best local spot to get Uruguayan food: Dona Tota on Bird Road. It has all the Uruguayan cuts of beef, sausage, and very good salads. (Editor’s note: Dona Tota has recently closed. But a great example of upscale Uruguayan is Quinta La Huella in Brickell.)