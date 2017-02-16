Turn these Miami Gems into regular spots

He’s a classic man: Sebastian Tatano-Ramirez, former creative director at Manhattan custom clothier Alexander Nash, poses at his business, Brothers & Brawlers in Wynwood, a combination of a coffee store, motorcycle shop and men’s tailor.Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald

This is the kind of coffee shop you don’t necessarily identify with Miami. You might find it in Brooklyn or Austin, maybe. Beat the busy Wynwood streets, take a stroll a little deeper into the vibrant neighborhood, and you’ll find this vintage, sartorial coffee shop treasure. Fresh-brewed coffee, a quiet place to work, and an inspiring location is all you really need. With a place as cool as the man who owns it (pictured), you’ll be snapping a few pics before leaving.