Turn these Miami Gems into regular spots
Miami’s growing fast. It’s time to discover more places and introduce them to your friends. If you really want to support the city’s cultural evolution, be curious about all the amazing things right in front of you. These are local spots that deserve to have their time in the limelight, so take our word for it and pay them a visit (or three!).
1. Brothers & Brawlers
This is the kind of coffee shop you don’t necessarily identify with Miami. You might find it in Brooklyn or Austin, maybe. Beat the busy Wynwood streets, take a stroll a little deeper into the vibrant neighborhood, and you’ll find this vintage, sartorial coffee shop treasure. Fresh-brewed coffee, a quiet place to work, and an inspiring location is all you really need. With a place as cool as the man who owns it (pictured), you’ll be snapping a few pics before leaving.
Brothers & Brawlers, 359 NW 28th, St., Wynwood www.facebook.com/brothersandbrawlers
2. Peacock Garden Café
Sandwiched between the Sonesta hotel and Coconut Grove Library is this lush bistro that’s a hidden oasis. Behind tropical foliage keep your eyes peeled to notice the inviting chalkboard sign that reads “Live Jazz” on the corner. The café boasts classic American fare with heavy servings of local history, like the neighborhood’s founding families, on the side.
Peacock Garden Café, 2889 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; www.peacockspot.jaguarhg.com
3. Fufi’s Restaurant
Three words: tacos, pizza, empanadas. The brand-new locale features all hand-made dishes oozing with the kind of rich flavors only home cooking can create. Fresh ingredients and a cozy atmosphere, this place will become a go-to the moment you sink your teeth into that slice. Don’t be surprised to find Fufi herself, who went from a pop-up to a brick & mortar, decorating the intimate bistro with her bubbly and infectious personality.
Fufi’s Restaurant, 4600 NE Second Ave., Miami; www.fufisempanadas.com
4. Threefold Café
One great example of a small business making a big mark on the city is this classic-style coffee shop. Just the right amount of cozy and inviting, their mornings are flooded with light and their evenings offer a mouth-watering array of gourmet plates. With their flagship Coral Gables location soon to have a promenade at its doorstep, we suggest making this place a regular spot before the secret is out.
Threefold Café, 141 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, 305-704-8007, threefoldcafe.com
5. ACME Lounge
Nestled within the burgeoning Arts + Entertainment District neighborhood, this 1970s hangout is easily one of the coolest underground bars we have. The inside is sultry with low vintage seating and eclectic lighting, it’s perfect for a conversation you don’t want overheard. Outside, a romantic courtyard awaits you with fresh pizza and handmade cocktails, all underneath the growing anchor to the neighborhood.
Acme Lounge, 70 NE 17th ST., Miami; www.theacmelounge.com
6. Mina’s Mediterraneo
When we think of home cooking, this MiMo spot is the first to come to mind. Low-key and full of space, you’ll travel halfway across the world with each dish. Not only is owner, Yasmine, as cultured as they come, but the vibe she’s been able to create along such a busy causeway is inspiring to say the least. Come for the Moroccan pizza and a glass of red wine, but stay for the candlelit garden with live music every weekend. Their cocktails are also top notch.
Mina’s Mediterraneo, 749 NE 79th St., Miami; www.minasmiami.com
7. Café Roval
There are quite a few cafés on this list, but none so unique as this one. Set inside a historical coral facade, you’ll find yourself walking through a portal in time somewhere into the caverns of 1920s Paris. Jazz and swing fill the air, mingling with the Mediterranean smells that waft from the kitchen. It’s a dim but brilliant atmosphere for romantics and curious locals alike. From the team behind the nearby Soyka, Morningside has gained a new precious destination.
Café Roval, 5808 NE 4th Ct, Miami; caferoval.com
