These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids

Chef Dustin Ward with daughters (left-to-right) Dahlia, Remi and Caden.Handout

When do you spend time in the kitchen with your daughters?

Ward: For all major holidays, I cook with my three daughters who enjoy being my special helpers. One of my favorite memories is when my oldest daughter, Dahlia, who is 9, made pasta from scratch for the very first time. After watching me do it, and then helping, finally she asked if she could do it herself. And she did! From making the pasta, rolling it out, and even using the attachment to make it into fettuccini. Remi, my middle child who is 6, has a love for pastries, most likely inherited from her mom who is a pastry chef. So once a week, she goes through my cook books at home and picks the “dessert of the week” which we create from start to finish. She does all the measuring and mixing, but most importantly she is my quality checker.

Caden, who is the youngest at 5, loves to make pizza from scratch — especially when she gets to pick the tomatoes and herbs from our garden for the sauce.

Will you be cooking with them this Father’s Day? What do you think you’ll be making?

Ward: Yes! We are planning on making a big breakfast of pancakes, frittata, bacon, sausage and breakfast potatoes together.

How do they like to help you and do you see they have special skills in the kitchen?

Ward: They are different in the ways they help, mainly due to age. Dahlia definitely has a talent for doughs, and knows the different types and techniques depending on what we are making. She also has an eye for detail and decorating the finished product. Remi helps with the measuring and mixing, but also stretching dough and shaping. Caden is still young so she helps with mainly mixing, pouring, cracking eggs, and tasting.

What about special memories from the past in the kitchen with them?

Ward: One of my favorite kitchen memories is the time Caden was a baby and she spilled a bag of flour all over the kitchen and herself, and she ran through the house, (tracking) flour everywhere. There was also the time we made soda from scratch, not using a machine but natural carbonation, which led to a few explosions and the ceiling looking like a rainbow from all the different colored flavorings we were using.

My all-time favorite memory would have to be this past Christmas. Instead of playing with their new toys, all three just wanted to be in the kitchen with me, making our family dinner. They would not leave my side until I said there was nothing left to do except wait for dinner to cook and Dahlia looked at me and said, “That’s not true Daddy. There is always something to do! I hear you say that all the time!” As stunned as I was to hear that I could not argue, because she was right. We had dishes and cleaning to do! She’s definitely starting to take after me.