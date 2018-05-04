Miami brews one of the world’s best beers. Here’s where you can taste it

One of the best beers in the world — yes, the world — is made in Miami.

The Tank Brewing’s La Finca, a golden, Belgian-style saison brewed in the warehouse district between Doral and Miami Springs, won the gold medal Thursday night at the World Beer Cup. The competition is, as the name implies, one of the most comprehensive and prestigious beer competitions in the world.

A field of 295 judges from 33 countries tasted 8,234 beers over three days, according to the Colorado-based Brewers Association. The Tank’s offering in the category of French and Belgian-style ales was chosen the best beer among 87 beers. The Tank’s gold medal was the only one awarded to a Florida brewery. (Read the full list of winners here.)

“We are very proud of this award as this is the first beer we brought to the market,” The Tank founder Carlos Padrón said. “The recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication of making a beer with modern interpretation of a old world style. We consider any recognition of our brewery to be a recognition of the entire brewing industry in Florida and especially South Florida.”

The Tank is one of a host of new breweries that continue to spring up in Miami. Each has its own character, and the Tank opened in the summer of 2016 as a brewery with cigar bar. It has a massive tasting room with big-screen televisions and a semi-permanent food truck, Twisted Fork Kitchen, which boasts one of the best burgers in Miami.

Padrón, who also runs the operations for Plasencia Group’s cigar import and sales, founded the brewery. He plucked a young, star Miami brewer, Matthew Weintraub, from Florida International University, where he was an adjunct professor in the hospitality school, teaching beer-making at the school’s state-of-the-art brew lab. Weintraub teamed with longtime friend and lead brewer Mohsen Saade to create a stable of spot-on beers with classic tastes.

“The World Beer Cup showcases the breadth of the global brewing community and winning an award symbolizes one of the greatest brewing achievements,” Charlie Papazian, founder and past president, Brewers Association.

La Finca was one of their first creations. It’s a crisp, dry French-Belgian saison. (Think the champagne, if you’re a wine-lover.) It became one of their go-to offerings to restaurants and bars in South Florida. It is available on Florida’s east coast, from northern Palm Beach County to the Florida Keys.

