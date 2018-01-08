Seafood rice at Habitat.

Everything from tapas to molecular gastronomy to rustic takes on Spanish staples. There’s an extensive raw bar with seafood flown in from Spain and the Mediterranean as well as an extensive charcuterie selection and a mobile salad station. Prices are on par for the luxury hotel with small plates ranging $14-$19 and larger mains $22-$42.

Oyster at Habitat.

Start off with the Heirloom Beet Tartare served with endives, crème fraîche, pistachio and raspberry and Artichoke Carpaccio with vanilla oil, macadamia nuts and water chestnuts. The Wagyu Milanesa Cruda presents paper-thin slices of beef topped with black soy, pickled romaine and tomatoes while the salt-cured foie gras is a slab of decadence.

Salt-cured foie gras at Habitat.

The meatballs made with baby squid, squid ink and Catalonian picada is possibly the most challenging dish on the menu but one that exemplifies the genre-defying cooking going on.

A 15-foot wood fire grill in the open kitchen is leftover from the Tom Colicchio days and is used for hearty dishes like veal marrow with shallots and Spanish octopus with potato foam and pimentón oil.

Pastry chefs Maria Orantes and Patricio Larrea, a protege of world-renowned pastry chef Oriol Balaguer, execute sweets like the bread pudding made with sweet potato “pie” custard, caramelized miso, chai tea ice cream and black sesame and Ningyo Yaki, a Japanese apple pie flavored snack cake.