Posted on

Mercado Negro is South Miami’s first mezcaleria

By Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

The bar

Mercado Negro

The vibe

Located through a secret back door in South Miami’s Tacocraft, Mercado Negro is the perfect blend of industrial cool and clandestine chic. From the blend of Mexican rap, hip hop and R&B that pumps through the speakers, to the gilded modern calavera portraits that cover the walls (not to mention a pretty sick mural), the spot is where sophisticated intimacy meets urban edge.

Something to sip

Each of Mercado Negro’s cocktails puts mezcal rights in the spotlight. Fans of tiki cocktails will enjoy the Pinche Turista, made with Brugal Dry Rum, Brugal Añejo Rum, St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram, Giffard Oreat, fresh lime juice and fresh pineapple juice. 

Pinche Turista

Other sips

For a more punchy, smoke-and-smolder take on the Old Fashioned, opt for the Black Market, made with muddled Fresno chili, Cointreau, demerara syrup and a dash of angostura bitters. Also, a glass of chilled mezcal is always a good idea. 

Black Market
Chilled Mezcal

The recipe

Pinche Turista

1 ounce of Brugal Dry Rum
1 ounce of Brugal Añejo Rum
1/2 ounce of St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram
1/2 ounce of Giffard Orgeat
2 ounces of fresh lime juice 
1/2 ounce of fresh pineapple juice
 
Combine all the ingredients and shake. Strain into a glass and top with fresh ground nutmeg and cracked peppercorn. Garnish with a pineapple leaf, a lime wheel and an edible orchid (if you can find one).

Mercado Negro

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Sip & Savor: mezcal for days at Clandestino Pub
Tourists 5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival
Miami Guide
9 Places in Miami to Meet Your Online Date (so even if it sucks you’ll still have a good time)
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges
Tourists Which Miami hotels scored five-star ratings?
Tourists Employees Only & Washington Park Hotel, a South Beach odd couple