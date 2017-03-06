Mercado Negro is South Miami’s first mezcaleria

The bar

Mercado Negro

The vibe

Located through a secret back door in South Miami’s Tacocraft, Mercado Negro is the perfect blend of industrial cool and clandestine chic. From the blend of Mexican rap, hip hop and R&B that pumps through the speakers, to the gilded modern calavera portraits that cover the walls (not to mention a pretty sick mural), the spot is where sophisticated intimacy meets urban edge.

Something to sip

Each of Mercado Negro’s cocktails puts mezcal rights in the spotlight. Fans of tiki cocktails will enjoy the Pinche Turista, made with Brugal Dry Rum, Brugal Añejo Rum, St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram, Giffard Oreat, fresh lime juice and fresh pineapple juice.

Pinche Turista

Other sips

For a more punchy, smoke-and-smolder take on the Old Fashioned, opt for the Black Market, made with muddled Fresno chili, Cointreau, demerara syrup and a dash of angostura bitters. Also, a glass of chilled mezcal is always a good idea.

Black Market Chilled Mezcal

The recipe

Pinche Turista

1 ounce of Brugal Dry Rum

1 ounce of Brugal Añejo Rum

1/2 ounce of St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram

1/2 ounce of Giffard Orgeat

2 ounces of fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce of fresh pineapple juice

Combine all the ingredients and shake. Strain into a glass and top with fresh ground nutmeg and cracked peppercorn. Garnish with a pineapple leaf, a lime wheel and an edible orchid (if you can find one).

