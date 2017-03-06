Mercado Negro is South Miami’s first mezcaleria
The bar
Mercado Negro
The vibe
Located through a secret back door in South Miami’s Tacocraft, Mercado Negro is the perfect blend of industrial cool and clandestine chic. From the blend of Mexican rap, hip hop and R&B that pumps through the speakers, to the gilded modern calavera portraits that cover the walls (not to mention a pretty sick mural), the spot is where sophisticated intimacy meets urban edge.
Something to sip
Each of Mercado Negro’s cocktails puts mezcal rights in the spotlight. Fans of tiki cocktails will enjoy the Pinche Turista, made with Brugal Dry Rum, Brugal Añejo Rum, St. Elizabeth All Spice Dram, Giffard Oreat, fresh lime juice and fresh pineapple juice.
Other sips
For a more punchy, smoke-and-smolder take on the Old Fashioned, opt for the Black Market, made with muddled Fresno chili, Cointreau, demerara syrup and a dash of angostura bitters. Also, a glass of chilled mezcal is always a good idea.
The recipe
Pinche Turista
