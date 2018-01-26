Make your bae swoon on Valentine’s Day at one of these Miami restaurants
A dozen red roses…check.
A heart-shaped box of chocolates…check
Wait, wait…booooring…
Make your sweetheart swoon on Valentine’s Day with a romantic meal. Read on because we’ve got deets on so many great menus there’s bound to be something they’ll love.
1. Azabu Miami Beach
The recent opening of this highly-anticipated Michelin-star restaurant in SoFi has got all the foodies abuzz, and right before the South Beach Food and Wine Festival. What you wanna do here is dine at The Den with all the other cool kids.
Walk through the kitchen doors (the only way to access this area) and sit at the 11-seat sushi bar with a counter crafted from a Japanese Hinoki Cypress tree. They’ll be offering their traditional Omakase menu with sparkling sake and champagne for $200 on Valentine’s Day.
Located inside the Marriott Stanton South Beach. http://www.miami.azabuglobal.com/
2. Boulud Sud Miami
Award-winning chef Daniel Bouloud has revamped his restaurant concept inside the JW Marriott Marquis. The interior’s now done in light tones and much more open and the menu now features Mediterranean-inspired fare.
Check it out on Valentine’s Day when Chef Clark Bowen is creating a four-course dinner featuring burratina with black truffle, saffron acquarello risotto and chicken tagine for two. Definitely try the signature grapefruit Givre by Pastry Chef Saeko Nemoto. $85 per person, with an optional $50 sommelier wine pairing.
https://www.bouludsud.com/miami/
3. BRIO Tuscan Grille
The word Tuscan evokes romance. Envision picturesque Tuscany and then indulge in some of their signature dishes of lobster and shrimp scampi and Bistecca BRIO then end the meal with a rich, gooey molten chocolate garnished with mascarpone cream and white chocolate raspberry gelato.
Since you’ll be at Gulfstream Park, maybe hit the slots after.
4. Casa Tua Cucina
At Casa Tua Cucina at Brickell City Centre they’ve thought of everything. Located inside the swanky Saks Fifth Avenue store, the Valentine’s Day line-up at the Italian and Mediterranean food hall is impressive.
With 10 unique dining experiences you can have caviar, pasta, crudo, cocktails and decadent desserts all under one roof.
5. Coastal at Atlantic Hotel & Spa
The view of Fort Lauderdale beach makes the perfect setting for this three-course dinner for two.
The Italian-inspired coastal menu includes a half dozen oysters on the half shell, Prima Piatta meat and cheese board, seafood cioppino, yellowtail snapper and a Valentine’s Day dessert sampler. Enjoy that with a bottle of Pinot Grigio or Chianti. $150 per couple.
6. Delano Hotel
If money is no object, then one of the offers at the Delano is for you. Imagine dining with your special someone in the Delano’s iconic pool. It will set you back $1,000 but think of the bragging rights. They’re serving a five-course prix fixe candle-lit dinner at a table in the pool. The meal comes with a bottle of Dom bubbly. Watch a private water show with acrobats while you dine.
At the hotel’s Leynia Restaurant Executive Chef José Icardi is preparing a family style 3-course menu featuring branzino a la plancha with cauliflower florets, Dry Aged New York steak topped with chimichurri cauce and caramelized onions and mushroom ravioli with Umami cream for $95 per person.
There’s also a special “Rose Bubbles” menu featuring Dom Perignon, Ruinart, Perrier Jouet Blason and Sommelier bottle selections.
7. Diplomat Beach Resort
The Hollywood resort has plenty of dining options for you on Valentine’s Day.
At Diplomat Prime the luxury boutique steakhouse, dine on a la carte dinner specials. Choose from either a three-course tasting menu for $125 per person with a $35 wine pairing option, a $45 Raw Bar Tower for Two or the $35 per person Trio Caviar Tasting.
At famed Chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s coastal American Point Royal choose from family-style sharing dishes of sweet corn polenta ravioli and shellfish plateau.
And at Monkitail Chef Michael Schulson has a $65 Chef’s Tasting Menu with 10 items including sushi and sashimi, meat, fish, sides and dessert.
8. Dragofly Izakaya & Fish Market
A favorite in the Doral area since it opened, they’re offering the Valentine’s menu either a la carte or for $70 as a prix fixe menu. It includes a Saikoro Suteki ribeye ($23), big eye tuna ($20), Japanese scallops ($19) and citrus dashi simple syrup brioche for dessert ($14).
9. Elcielo
Creating an intimate Valentine’s atmosphere, they’re serving an 11-course tasting menu for$129. It includes their signature chocotherapy (to indulge your sweet tooth) and courses with names like a Duo Snack, Cocktail Love Potion and a Valentine’s surprise dessert created by Pastry Chef Antonio Bachour. There will be two seatings with 14 tables at each – one from 7–9pm, and the other from 9:30–11:30pm.
10. 1111 Peruvian Bistro
Located in the heart of Brickell the chic Peruvian eatery is showcasing their Asian-Peruvian fusion in a six-course meal. For $89 enjoy a glass of Cava, tiradito, leche de tigre ceviche, tuna delight, ginger/chicken/pork dumpling, choice of Chilean sea bass or lobster linguini for an entree and a special chocolate bomb dessert with a personalized message inside.
11. Etaru
At ETARU in Hallandale they’re doing dinner and a movie elevated.
This special runs Feb. 8-14 and movies, which you’ll watch from a lounge bed on the sand, include The Notebook, Chocolat, Pretty Woman and When Harry Met Sally.
Then choose to dine on a Valentine’s menu that kicks off with a glass of Veuve Clicquot rose and includes a sashimi selection, gyoza, wagyu short rib, Japanese mushroom hotpot and their signature dessert platter.
Films will be screened at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Cost is $150 per couple or $75 per person.
12. Faena Miami Beach
Faena Miami Beach
Faena can really be called a hotel and entertainment complex with several restaurants.
At either Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann or Pao by Paul Qui, you can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu with a glass of champagne at $125 per person. Up the ante and for $300 per couple it’s a full bottle of bubbly.
If you book online for either of these options you can purchase tickets for their Valentine’s Day-inspired show Sensatia at 8 or 10 p.m. for $75 per person.
13. Fortei dei Marmi
Prefer to pick your own meal? Two Michelin-star Chef Antonio Mellino is preparing a nice selection of a la carte dishes.
They include spaghetti ai frutti di mare, smoked ravioli, linguine “alla Nerano” with zucchini and parmesan and vanilla and strawberry mousse and hibiscus sorbet and complimentary handcrafted chocolates.
14. Havana 1957
Española Way’s vibe oozes romance and at Havana 1957 it’s a throwback to that time on the island of Cuba. Sip on classic mojitos then dine on a Cuban combo for two appetizer, choice of roasted pork, chicken or fish with side and an ultimate chocolate cake dessert for $80 per couple.
There are also locations on Lincoln Road, Brickell, Pembroke Pines and Ocean Dr.
15. Jack's Miami
Homestyle Italian cooking is at it’s best here and they’re serving a four-course Valentine’s menu that showcases just that. For $45 feast on eggplant rollatini, salmon, lamb chops and strawberries and zabaione for dessert.
16. Jaya at the Setai
The rose martini made with sake and champagne for $16 is an absolute must have starter cocktail to the four-course menu here. That includes Chef Vijay Veena’s signature dishes Peking duck dumplings, lobster or rack of lamb, Maine scallops and a few options of tartar. Ladies receive a complimentary rose and macaroons. $155 per person ,$57 for kids.
17. Juvia
The vertical garden and endless view from the rooftop are probably enough to visit Juvia. Add a Valentine’s Day tasting menu and the deal just go sweeter.
Dine on warm caviar, tuna watercress, specialty Surf and Turf and desserts including Carre Pistachio Griottes or an assortment of hand-made chocolate truffles. $150 per person.
18. Kiki on the River
The Miami River has become such a hot spot for restaurants. Kiki on the River is leading that charge.
Enjoy a spectacular view while enjoying a sharing menu of their Mediterranean-inspired dishes. It includes surf and turf, an elevated tomato salad with a wedge of feta, olives, cucumbers, oysters topped with sea urchin and caviar, lemon herbed chicken and choice of one dessert. $85 per person.
19. Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Fitting that a restaurant on Key Biscayne where there’s a lighthouse would have this name.
They’re serving a special four-course Valentine’s menu from 6-10 p.m. that includes Diver sea scallops, squash ravioli, tuna tartar, pork belly, short rib, wild Turbot, strawberry consome with prosecco and vanilla udon noodles with coconut snow. They put some thought into these dishes. $129 per person.
20. Meraki Greek Bistro
A true hidden gem in Downtown Miami, they’re serving a three-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s. It’s filled with their specialties including salata caprese, tuna souvlaki, shrimp and prosciutto, lamb fillet and chocolate praline cheesecake. Executive Chef Giannis Kotsos put this together. $45 per person.
21. Mercato Della Pescheria
Another Española Way spot, this Italian eatery has a four-course meal for $89.99 per couple.
Together enjoy an aphrodisiac beginning with East and West Coast oysters with lemon and champagne mignonette. Lump crab cakes, a lemon sorbet palate cleanser followed by cheese filled ravioli with roasted Sicilian pistachios and finish with chocolate ganache.
22. Nautilus South Beach
This is a menu fit for seafood lovers, which isn’t surprising given the restaurant’s name.
The Mediterranean dinner for two is $75 per person and includes a bottle of Taittinger Rosé Champagne, choice of Oysters Champagne Mignonette or butternut squash soup, beef tenderloin, mushroom risotto or grilled branzino and choice of one dessert.
23. Oh! Mexico
A standard spot on Washington Avenue since 1997 get your Mexican fix for Valentine’s Day with a special menu that’s $80 per couple.
Choose from a margarita or glass of wine, sopes de chorizo or ceviche (if you want a taste of Peru) and either classic tacos al pastor or shrimp tacos enchipotlado. Finish with the deep fried sweet plantains rolled in cinnamon sugar.
24. Pullman Miami Hotel
At La Riviera in the Pullman Miami Hotel the couples Valentine’s menu features a three-course meal for $99.
Choose from sesame crusted tuna, honey lime and sriracha chicken skewer, grilled blue cheese encrusted beef filet and a plaintain crusted mahi mahi. Dessert can be either a mash up cookie and candy of Reese’s, Almond Joy and Oreo cookie or fresh mascarpone cream with roasted almonds and raspberry coulis.
25. R House