Make your bae swoon on Valentine’s Day at one of these Miami restaurants

The recent opening of this highly-anticipated Michelin-star restaurant in SoFi has got all the foodies abuzz, and right before the South Beach Food and Wine Festival. What you wanna do here is dine at The Den with all the other cool kids.

Walk through the kitchen doors (the only way to access this area) and sit at the 11-seat sushi bar with a counter crafted from a Japanese Hinoki Cypress tree. They’ll be offering their traditional Omakase menu with sparkling sake and champagne for $200 on Valentine’s Day.

Located inside the Marriott Stanton South Beach. http://www.miami.azabuglobal.com/