Make these Miami cocktails at home and get turnt
There’s no rule that says going into party mode can’t come with a little turn-down service.
For those nights when you want to get your liquor on but don’t want to change out of your comfy clothes, we’ve got 10 recipes from some of our favorite Miami watering holes.
We can’t guarantee they’ll come out as good as when the pros make ’em, but we can guarantee that the more you drink, the less you’ll notice.
1. SoCal Cantina's Gardener Margarita
The perfect party-starter, SoCal Cantina’s Gardener Margarita offers a multi-layered tasting experience as cool cucumber chases the heat from the serrano pepper and the bite of the tequila.
Muddle together:
3 slices red bell pepper
1 cucumber slice
1 Serrano pepper slice
Then, add:
1 1/2 ounces of Herradura reposado tequila
1 ounce of fresh lime juice
3/4 ounces of simple syrup
1/2 ounce of Cointreau
Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with salted sugar rimmed rocks glass and a red bell pepper flower, if you’re feeling fancy.
By Leo Holtzman (winner of the Herradura Showdown at South Beach Seafood Festival’s Chef Showdown).
From: SoCal Cantina, 1000 S Miami Ave., Miami
2. NaiYaRa's Killer Bee
1/4 ounce of lime juice
1/2 ounce of Bee Sauce (mix a little Thai chili, palm syrup, and lemongrass ginger)
2 ounces of BluePrint Lime Ginger Juice (available at Whole Foods)
1 1/2 ounce of Beefeater Gin
Ice
Combine the ingredients with a handful of ice in a NutriBullet or blender and blend until smooth.
3. Byblos' Habibi Marguerite
Byblos’ Habibi Marguerite is not for beginners, but the sweet-meets-spicy concoction is definitely well worth rising for the challenge, if you’re feeling adventurous.
What you need:
1 ounce of chili syrup
3/4 ounce of lime
2 ounces of strawberry tea
1 ounce of Lapsang tea
2 ounces of Avion Reposado
Combine the ingredients together, serve over ice and garnish with cilantro and spiced marcona almonds.
4. Nikki Beach's Strawberry Basil Margarita
Nothing says ‘beach day’ like a strawberry basil margarita, and this Nikki Beach mainstay gets the proportions just right.
What you need:
4 fresh muddled strawberries
1 fresh basil leaf
Splash of simple syrup
1/4 ounce of triple sec
1 tablespoon of lime juice
1 1/2 ounces of tequila
Muddle the strawberries and basil leaves. Add the rest of the ingredients, shake, and strain over ice.
5. 1 Hotel South Beach's Hibiscus-Dandelion Root Margarita
This is day-drinking at its most elegant, and will transport you to a Saturday morning at the 1 Rooftop no matter what time or day you’re sipping.
What you need:
1 1/2 ounces of Don Julio Blanco
3/4 ounces of Cointreau
1/2 ounce of lime juice
1/2 ounce of lemon juice
3/4 ounces of hibiscus-dandelion syrup
Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with an edible hibiscus flower.
From 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, 102 24th St, Miami Beach
6. Faena Hotel's Hillhaven Lodge Whiskey Old Fashioned
The classic Old Fashioned – always a good decision.
What you need:
1 1/2 ounce of The Hilhaven Lodge whiskey
2 dashes of aromatic bitters
2 dashes of orange bitters
1 cube of sugar
Place the sugar cube in an Old Fashioned glass, moisten with the bitters. Crush the sugar with a muddler, add an ice cube and pour in the Hillhaven.
From Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
