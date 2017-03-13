Make these Miami cocktails at home and get turnt

There’s no rule that says going into party mode can’t come with a little turn-down service.

For those nights when you want to get your liquor on but don’t want to change out of your comfy clothes, we’ve got 10 recipes from some of our favorite Miami watering holes.

We can’t guarantee they’ll come out as good as when the pros make ’em, but we can guarantee that the more you drink, the less you’ll notice.

1. SoCal Cantina's Gardener Margarita The perfect party-starter, SoCal Cantina’s Gardener Margarita offers a multi-layered tasting experience as cool cucumber chases the heat from the serrano pepper and the bite of the tequila. Muddle together: 3 slices red bell pepper

1 cucumber slice

1 Serrano pepper slice Then, add: 1 1/2 ounces of Herradura reposado tequila

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

3/4 ounces of simple syrup

1/2 ounce of Cointreau Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with salted sugar rimmed rocks glass and a red bell pepper flower, if you’re feeling fancy. Show details By Leo Holtzman (winner of the Herradura Showdown at South Beach Seafood Festival’s Chef Showdown). From: SoCal Cantina, 1000 S Miami Ave., Miami Take me there

2. NaiYaRa's Killer Bee Featuring bold citrus and ginger flavors, NaiYaRa’s Killer Bee might actually fool you into thinking you’re drinking a healthy juice…until the gin hits you, that is. What you need: 1/4 ounce of lime juice

1/2 ounce of Bee Sauce (mix a little Thai chili, palm syrup, and lemongrass ginger)

2 ounces of BluePrint Lime Ginger Juice (available at Whole Foods)

1 1/2 ounce of Beefeater Gin

Ice

Combine the ingredients with a handful of ice in a NutriBullet or blender and blend until smooth. Show details From NaiYaRa, 1854 Bay Rd, Miami Beach Take me there

3. Byblos' Habibi Marguerite Byblos’ Habibi Marguerite is not for beginners, but the sweet-meets-spicy concoction is definitely well worth rising for the challenge, if you’re feeling adventurous. What you need: 1 ounce of chili syrup 3/4 ounce of lime 2 ounces of strawberry tea 1 ounce of Lapsang tea 2 ounces of Avion Reposado Combine the ingredients together, serve over ice and garnish with cilantro and spiced marcona almonds. Show details From Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach Take me there

4. Nikki Beach's Strawberry Basil Margarita Nothing says ‘beach day’ like a strawberry basil margarita, and this Nikki Beach mainstay gets the proportions just right. What you need:

4 fresh muddled strawberries

1 fresh basil leaf

Splash of simple syrup

1/4 ounce of triple sec

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1 1/2 ounces of tequila Muddle the strawberries and basil leaves. Add the rest of the ingredients, shake, and strain over ice. Show details From Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach Take me there

5. 1 Hotel South Beach's Hibiscus-Dandelion Root Margarita This is day-drinking at its most elegant, and will transport you to a Saturday morning at the 1 Rooftop no matter what time or day you’re sipping. What you need: 1 1/2 ounces of Don Julio Blanco

3/4 ounces of Cointreau

1/2 ounce of lime juice

1/2 ounce of lemon juice

3/4 ounces of hibiscus-dandelion syrup Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with an edible hibiscus flower. Show details

From 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach, 102 24th St, Miami Beach 102 24th St, Miami Beach Take me there