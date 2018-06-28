Loved the Museum of Ice Cream? You will be able to buy its ice cream in Miami

The Museum of Ice Cream will launch its own brand of ice cream flavors at Target stores in July of 2018.

People loved the made-for-Instagram Museum of Ice Cream, but it was crucially missing one element: It’s own ice cream you could take home.

That’s about to change.

The pink-and-sprinkle funhouse, which started in New York and spread to a Miami Beach pop up last winter, will start selling its own brand of ice cream at Target next month. More than 1,800 stores will carry seven different flavors, starting on July 8.

The two ice cream flavors featured at the first location, Piñata and Sprinkle Pool, evoke the pool of millions of sprinkles that fans loved to take selfies and flop around in. (Environmentalists, however, from San Diego to Miami Beach, were not so thrilled with the plastic sprinkles that could wash into the waterways, and fined the museum.)

Cherrylicious is one of the new Museum of Ice Cream flavors coming to Target stores in July 2018.

Five other flavors will be available when the ice cream goes on sale: Vanillionaire, Chocolate Crush, Cherrylicious, Churro Churro and Nana Banana. A pint will cost $5.

