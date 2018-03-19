Looking for the best happy hour deals in Wynwood? We found them
If your idea of the perfect afternoon involves great food, artsy scenery and laid back, budget-friendly boozing, you’ll find your post-work paradise in Wynwood. Here are 10 of our favorite Wynwood happy hours to help get you started.
1. The Wynwood Yard
From 5-8 p.m. every Friday, you can buy a $25 pass that lets you sample dishes and drinks from participating food trucks across the Wynwood Yard.
The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami
2. CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill
Enjoy $8 classic cocktails, $6 house wines and half-off house bottled beer and 64-ounce draft growlers at CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, located inside the Wynwood Yard.
CHARCOAL Garden Bar + Grill, 82 NW 29th St., Miami
3. rácket
This new Wynwood favorite offers $5 beer and $10 cocktails from 4-8 p.m. every day. Head there on a Sunday, though, and you can score unlimited rose or mimosas from 1-5 p.m. for just $18.
rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami
4. Wynwood Oven
If you’re a wine lover, you’ll find an amazing selection at Wynwood Oven curated by founder Stefano Campanini (he also owns Wine By the Bay). From 7:30 p.m. every evening, Wynwood Oven offers a different wine by the glass at a special price. Daily discounted selections are revealed via the restaurant’s social media channels (@wynwoodoven via Instagram and Facebook).
Wynwood Oven, 2085 NW Second Ave., Miami
5. Le Chick Rotisserie
Opened just March, Le Chick Rotisserie hosts a happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Specials include discounted dishes like fried chicken ($7), Royale with Cheese Burger ($9), Double Dirty Burger ($9) and carrot cake ($4).
Le Chick Rotisserie, 310 NW 24th St., Miami
6. Coyo Taco
Get your hands on $6 premium wells and $10 house margaritas during Coyo Taco’s happy hour, which takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami
7. 1-800-LUCKY
At 1-800-LUCKY, you can enjoy an extra shot of vodka for free when you buy a Simple Vodka cocktail. It’s for a cause too — the proceeds from every drink provide one meal to someone in need. The special is offered every day from 4-7 p.m. as part of 1-800-LUCKY’s “Fight Hunger Happy Hour.”
1-800-LUCKY, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami
8. 1306
Start your weekend right at 1306, which slashes prices in half on everything behind the bar from 5-10 p.m. on Fridays.
1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami
9. No. 3 Social
This stylish rooftop lounge in Wynwood offers Social Hour from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and from 2-7 p.m. on Sundays. Highlights include $7 cocktails, $5 beer, $5 house wines, and $5 bites.
No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St. (rooftop), Miami
10. KYU
KYU’s happy hour goes down daily from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and features $5 bar bites (think Korean Fried Chicken, Kale Nam Priik, and Bao Buns), $4 beers, $6 wines, and $7 specialty cocktails.
KYU, 251 NW 25th St., Miami