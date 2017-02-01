Goodbye China Grill: Lobster Bar Sea Grille opening in March in South Beach

Lobster Bar Sea Grille, part of the Atlanta-based Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, will begin taking reservations for its new Miami Beach spot at the site of the former China Grill in mid-February and will open for dinner in early March 2017.

The restaurant is part of a chain that includes Boca Raton’s popular Chops Lobster Bar, City Fish Market and sister restaurant Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Fort Lauderdale. It will be open every day. It replaces the short-lived Sienna Tavern, led by “Top Chef” celebrity Fabio Viviani.

The culinary team will be headed by executive chef Arturo Paz, who has worked in some of the most prestigious restaurants in Los Angeles and Miami. Most recently, Paz served as executive chef for Cleo. He will work with corporate executive chef Pano I. Karatassos and be surrounded in the kitchen by “Buckhead lifers” who will join the team from the company’s other locations.

The menu is broken down into four categories:

Live Lobster Experience — featuring Canadian hard-shell lobsters from Nova Scotia

Whole Fish Experience — whole European and local fish.

USDA Prime Signature Steaks — A full line of USDA Prime signature steaks from Chops Lobster Bar hand selected and custom aged by Allen Brothers of Chicago and Halpern’s Black USDA Diamond Prime.

Unique Seafood Specialties & Appetizers — A variety of shellfish on ice, crudo, sashimi, ceviche, tartares, as well as house-cured salmon, French tarts and more.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

355-377-2675

BuckheadRestaurants.com