Live near Kendall? You can now get Chick-Fil-A delivered

By Rob WileFor For the Miami Herald

At last: Chick-Fil-A at the push of a button—at least if you live near Dadeland Mall.

The iconic shopping center is partnering with delivery app DoorDash.com to offer delivery service from many of its restaurants. You just have to live within a six mile radius of the mall to get access.

In addition to Chick-Fil-A, other restaurants now offering delivery include:

  • Bobby’s Burger Palace
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Earls Kitchen + Bar
  • Saman Arepas
  • Sarku Japan
  • Spoleto Italian Kitchen

To get your food, visit www.doordash.com, or download the DoorDash app, and simply type in your address. You’ll be able to learn whether you’re in range to get a spicy deluxe with waffle fries.

The service starts June 25.

