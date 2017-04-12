Posted on

Here’s how to score free Cuban coffee from Versailles

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

La Ventanita, the Cuban coffee window at Little Havana’s Versailles, has been the focal point of many heated political conversations regarding the Communist island.

But on Wednesday, Versailles is hoping to draw crowds for a different reason: Free cafecito. (Who are we kidding? The dialogue is bound to be lively regardless).

The famous Cuban restaurant is handing out free coffee to celebrate 20,000 likes on its Facebook page. The free cafecito is part of a campaign to increase Versailles’ social media following even more.

To grab a free cup, just show the baristas that you like Versailles’ Facebook page. 

If you go

When: Wednesday, April 12
Where: Versailles Restaurant 3555 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
Cost: Free cafecito when you like Versailles’ Facebook page

