Take a look at the businesses that are transforming Calle Ocho

Ella’s Oyster Bar

North Miami Beach native Jordan Marano and Christian Poltczyk, chefs together at Rosa Mexicano, partnered in Ella’s Oyster Bar, where they’ll feature oysters from Kumamoto to Blue Point and a ceviche bar, with a selection of craft beer. The restaurant is slated to open by March and give Little Havana another new option.

1615 SW Eighth St., Miami

Velvet Creme Doughnuts

This Miami-based doughnut franchise had their storefront on Southwest Eight Street from 1948 to 2000. The doughnuts returned to the market in 2014 but will open this first store again later this year in the heart of Little Havana.

1555 SW Eighth St., Miami

John LaMarket gourmet hamburgers

Thick, juicy burgers are promised on the horizon, as soon as April.

1551 SW Eighth St., Miami