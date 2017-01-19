Posted on

Take a look at the businesses that are transforming Calle Ocho

Little Havana is about to see a boom in dining destinations, from craft beer bars and doughnuts to oyster bars and gourmet hamburgers. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald)
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

 

Several new restaurants have opened or are planning to open in Little Havana in the next few weeks, joining several newer restaurants. Here’s a look at some popular spots and upcoming places:

 

1. Cardon y El Tirano restaurant

Antón created a trio of “arepitas,” bite-sized arepas that are made to order.
Once a strip club, this unassuming spot on Calle Ocho is now home to chef Francisco Antón’s intimate restaurant that crosses cultures and cuisines, with a tapas-style menu that takes you on tour of Latin America with many unexpected twists.  

Read More: 3.5 stars, Excellent, Miami Herald)

 

3411 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-392-1257

2. Doce Provisions restaurant

Fried rice at Doce Provisions.
Located in what was once a rough part of Little Havana, this quirky spot is transforming the area.
Doce’s menu, from the subtitles to the execution, is unexpected, a fusion of the flavors found on Calle Ocho with culinary twists such as pickled habanero peppers, Sriracha-honey mayo, aji amarillo and calabaza purees that elevate their bites.

Read More: 2.5 stars, Good, Miami Herald

 

541 SW 12th Ave., Miami; 786-452-0161

3. Guayaba y Chocolate chocolate shop

This off-shoot of the delectable Romanicos Chocolates on Coral Way uses high-quality ingredients, making their chocolate locally. Their truffles, bonbons, dried fruit, alfajores and jams often use locally grown tropical fruits.

1603 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-854-9936

4. Lung Yai Thai

Lung Yai Thai Tapas is the real deal, serving food just as you’d find in Thailand. It even has a short section of northern Thai dishes, listed under chef’s recommendations, that you won’t find anywhere else nearby.

Read more: The hottest Thai food in Miami is on Calle Ocho

731 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-334-6262

5. Miami Smokers smoke house and restaurant

The team from Miami Smokers.
The team from Miami Smokers.

The former high school buddies from Miami, Andres Barrientos and James Bowers, make their own bacon and other cured meats at this Little Havana outpost and are growing to several other Miami locations, including the upcoming downtown train station. Try: bacon-wrapped plantains, artisanal sausage and house-cured bacon.

306 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 786-520-5420

6. Union Beer Store craft beer bar

Cici Rodriquez and husband David, are future parents, and business owners of Union Beer Store on Calle Ocho which offers new beverage options in the historic neighborhood.
Cici Rodriquez and husband David, are future parents, and business owners of Union Beer Store on Calle Ocho which offers new beverage options in the historic neighborhood.Carl Juste

David Rodriguez was at the vanguard of craft beer in South Florida, helping Matt Kuscher of Lokal in Coconut Grove and Kush in Wynwood become two of the best craft beer bars in South Florida. He, Kuscher and his wife Cici founded the Brew Bus craft beer tour. Their new craft beer bar may raise the bar in Miami.

Read more: Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts in Little Havana? It’s happening.

 

1547 SW Eighth St., Miami

7. Ball & Chain nightclub and bar

Bill Fuller, a partner of Ball & Chain restored the historic establishment that helped open Calle Ocho to new food options.
Bill Fuller, a partner of Ball & Chain restored the historic establishment that helped open Calle Ocho to new food options.Carl Juste

Ball & Chain brought upscale nightlife to Little Havana. Packed shoulder-to-shoulder on weekends, during the week it’s a more subdued but still lively place for cocktails, live music and dancing.

Read more: Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts in Little Havana? It’s happening.

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820

8. Azucar Ice Cream

Azúcar en Calle Ocho

This ice cream shop combined the best of two worlds: gelato-style ice cream with Latin flavors such as guava and “mantecado” (Cuban vanilla). The ice cream is a luxury that draws both tourists and locals alike.

1503 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-381-0369

9. Coming in early 2017

Ella’s Oyster Bar

North Miami Beach native Jordan Marano and Christian Poltczyk, chefs together at Rosa Mexicano, partnered in Ella’s Oyster Bar, where they’ll feature oysters from Kumamoto to Blue Point and a ceviche bar, with a selection of craft beer. The restaurant is slated to open by March and give Little Havana another new option.

1615 SW Eighth St., Miami

Velvet Creme Doughnuts

This Miami-based doughnut franchise had their storefront on Southwest Eight Street from 1948 to 2000. The doughnuts returned to the market in 2014 but will open this first store again later this year in the heart of Little Havana.

1555 SW Eighth St., Miami

John LaMarket gourmet hamburgers

Thick, juicy burgers are promised on the horizon, as soon as April.

1551 SW Eighth St., Miami

