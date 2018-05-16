Little Havana has a new chocolate factory. Here’s everything you need to know.

Little Havana already has craft beer, a doughnut shop and funky restaurants, but now it’s adding chocolate.

Exquisito Fine Chocolates is opening the first bean-to-bar chocolate factory in the city at 11 a.m. Saturday, and we got a sneak peek. Carolina Quijano, a 33-year-old University of Miami graduate, is doing things differently by making her chocolate from scratch and turning it into everything from truffles to luscious chocolate bars.

Here are some other things you’ll want to know before you visit.

The beans are flown from small farms

Bags of cocoa beans from Guatemala, Haiti and Peru decorate the entrance of the factory. Emily Michot

Quijano sources the beans from seven farms in six different countries she visits personally: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti and Peru.

She said she was looking for quality but also farms that paid workers fairly and used sustainable methods to grow the fruit trees.

You’ve probably already tasted it without knowing it

Chocolate swirls inside the melanger that conches and refines it. Emily Michot

Azúcar Ice Cream in Little Havana has been using Exquisito’s chocolate in its ice cream since the owner, Suzy Batlle, tasted it two years ago.

“The second I tasted it, I just melted,” Batlle said. “I’m thrilled with it. The public is thrilled with it. You can taste the difference.”

Salty Donut also uses her chocolate. Until now, you could only buy it in random stores that sold her bars, such as at the Four Seasons hotel, West Elm furniture store, Threefolds Cafe and Books & Books.

They make several different kinds of chocolate

Handmade and handwrapped chocolate bars line the shelves in the lobby of the factory underneath photos of the farms where some of the cocoa beans are purchased. Emily Michot

Exquisito makes 13 different kinds of chocolate bars, including bars from each of the six countries where it sources its cacao beans.

They also make 12 varieties of truffles, including some infused with alcohol such as Guatemalan rum, Grand Marnier, Champagne and Hennessy. All of it is made in the new Little Havana chocolate factory.

Two words: chocolate beer

Lincoln’s Beard Brewing in Miami has twice made beer with Exquisito chocolate, including a special collaboration with Syracuse’s WT Brews called Sweet Release, a Belgian stout with cherries and Exquisito chocolate.

“She has an incredible passion for what she does, and it helps that her chocolate is great,” Lincoln’s Beard head brewer John Falco said. “It really helps us dial in our beer.”

It has already won awards

Exquisito Chocolates is opening Miami’s first chocolate factory in Little Havana. Owner Carolina Quijano displays two different truffles, the Miami Vice (L) and the Guatemalan rum. Emily Michot

Exquisito’s Chocolate has won four bronze medals from the Britain’s Academy of Chocolate, including three awarded last Friday. And that’s one way to show Little Havana there’s room for the scent coming from her chocolate factory amid the coffee shops.