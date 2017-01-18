Posted on

Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts? It’s coming to Little Havana

The sign over Union Beer Store lights up with the message that many new Calle Ocho business owners say has brought them to Little Havana: I love Calle Ocho. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

A pair of painted roosters perched by a Cuban restaurant near a “Welcome to Little Havana” sign peer at the new bar across Calle Ocho.

The neon “Yo (heart) Calle Ocho” sign has been there for years. But a new sight in this part of town is the craft beer bar beneath it and its 30-something owners: him in a thick, black beard and low-hanging jeans; her, his pregnant wife, with the arm tattoo.

Cici Rodriquez and husband David, are future parents, and business owners of Union Beer Store on Calle Ocho which offers new beverage options in the historic neighborhood. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com
Twenty feet away, next to a shop of Cuban souvenirs, a window sign in a store under construction reads “Opening Soon: Velvet Creme doughnuts.” A block down, an oyster bar with bivalves flown in from across the country is a month away from peeling the brown paper wrapper from its windows.

There’s more: A Thai restaurant among South Florida’s best (with a competitor coming soon); a gourmet chocolate shop with guava in its name; a three-and-half-star reviewed restaurant at the bleeding edge of this historic neighborhood; and an ice cream shop of Cuban flavors that has become a mainstay on these brightly colored blocks.

Welcome to the new Little Havana.

It’s no longer a string of run-down buildings and cigar shops, Cuban restaurants and botánicas. It has managed to draw a host of new businesses by young entrepreneurs — particularly in food and drink — without losing the historical look and feel that gives it its identity and draws tourists by the literal (double-decker) busload.

“It’s a magical place, a magical time for us,” said Azucar Ice Cream owner Suzanne Batlle. “It’s the right place at the right moment in time.”

