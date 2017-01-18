Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts? It’s coming to Little Havana
A pair of painted roosters perched by a Cuban restaurant near a “Welcome to Little Havana” sign peer at the new bar across Calle Ocho.
The neon “Yo (heart) Calle Ocho” sign has been there for years. But a new sight in this part of town is the craft beer bar beneath it and its 30-something owners: him in a thick, black beard and low-hanging jeans; her, his pregnant wife, with the arm tattoo.
Twenty feet away, next to a shop of Cuban souvenirs, a window sign in a store under construction reads “Opening Soon: Velvet Creme doughnuts.” A block down, an oyster bar with bivalves flown in from across the country is a month away from peeling the brown paper wrapper from its windows.
There’s more: A Thai restaurant among South Florida’s best (with a competitor coming soon); a gourmet chocolate shop with guava in its name; a three-and-half-star reviewed restaurant at the bleeding edge of this historic neighborhood; and an ice cream shop of Cuban flavors that has become a mainstay on these brightly colored blocks.
Welcome to the new Little Havana.
It’s no longer a string of run-down buildings and cigar shops, Cuban restaurants and botánicas. It has managed to draw a host of new businesses by young entrepreneurs — particularly in food and drink — without losing the historical look and feel that gives it its identity and draws tourists by the literal (double-decker) busload.
“It’s a magical place, a magical time for us,” said Azucar Ice Cream owner Suzanne Batlle. “It’s the right place at the right moment in time.”
FOR A LIST OF UPCOMING RESTAURANTS READ: Little Havana gets new restaurants, dining in neighborhood revival
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...