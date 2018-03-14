When the mom and pop Cuban diner at 943 Lincoln Road became Hofbräu Beer Hall in 2007, the contingency of continentals who flocked to South Beach were thrilled. There they could chug their mugs of München and scarf down soft pretzels and schnitzel while watching their football teams play a game we here call soccer. Then they could sit outside smoking countless cigarettes and gawking the pedestrian parade.

Twelve years later, the jetsetters and Euros have plenty other places in town to do that, which is a good thing because Hofbräu is now closed. Blame high rents and development that allegedly will tear down the building for that, but don’t cry in your sad, store-bought beer. Hofbrau is heading over the causeway to Bayside and will fuse with Bavaria Haus.

“We [sic] saying bye bye and thank you for great 12 years here on Lincoln Rd!” wrote Hofbräu on their Facebook page.

While fans of the place have expressed mixed emotions regarding the move, Hofbrau owner Sasa Perisic encouraged naysayers to give it a try. “We have a nice patio facing to the bay, give it a try,” he wrote on Facebook. Several people, including “Michael from Hamburg” said they absolutely would. Prost!