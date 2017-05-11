Smoked BBQ and greens grown in this restaurant’s garden in Overtown

Chicken and waffles, grilled salmon on salad, veggie burger, chicken drumettes and seafood cakes served at Lil Greenhouse Grill in Overtown.

The Place: Lil Greenhouse Grill

Lil Greenhouse Grill, which recently opened in the heart of historic Overtown, plans to become a barbecue haven and a green oasis with a nearby community garden. The contemporary space was built out of a former Chinese takeout joint that had been a corner grocery store. The entrance is white, with a potted palm and a charcoal portrait by Rodney Jackson of Purvis Young, the late self-taught African-American artist who made Overtown his home. The dining room has sage walls, soft lighting, wood tables with electric candles and a small bar in back with beer on tap. Soulful chill music plays on the sound system, and locals are filling the tables by word of mouth.

The History

Chef-owner Karim Bryant was born in Brooklyn but came to South Florida when he was 5 years old. His mother passed away when he was 9, and as soon as he graduated from high school he started working to support his siblings at a Fuddruckers, then Hard Rock Café, Prime One Twelve and Capital Grille. He was mentored by Ralph Pagano at Naked Lunch and became executive chef at The Butcher Shop in Wynwood. His partner in life and business and the mother of his 3-year old son is Nicole Graves. He met the Columbus, Georgia, native on Facebook, and they shared a vision of starting Overtown Media to help market small businesses. They met Ronald Simpkins, a developer who owns the building they are in. He liked their idea and assisted them in opening.

The Food

This is a BBQ bistro with an applewood chip-fired smoker that turns out mahogany chicken wings and drumettes with celery sticks and ranch dip; half a smoked chicken; grilled chicken breast served in its juices; slow smoked ribs; and smoky saucy rib tips.

There’s also grilled or fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy sauce and grilled shrimp skewers in lemon-butter sauce. Seafood cakes are a mix of chopped whitefish, shrimp and crab stick, pan seared for a crispy crust and served on lettuce leaves topped with Thousand Island sauce.

Sandwiches include a 7-ounce Angus burger (or turkey burger); a housemade lightly spiced black bean and corn kernel burger and grilled chicken breast with a choice of fries or a salad of mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, grated cheddar and croutons.

Ask for the daily special of waffles and chicken, as it is not on the printed menu. It features puffy waffle wedges with breaded and fried chicken breast dusted in powdered sugar with syrup. Sides include mac ‘n’ cheese, stewed collards, baked beans, brown rice, green beans and mashed potatoes. Desserts change, but there might be upside down strawberry cheesecake if you are in luck.

READ MORE: Lil Greenhouse serving barbecue, fresh veggies in Overtown