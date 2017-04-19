Level up your happy hour at Brickell’s Level One

The bar

Level One

The deal

Enjoy half off drinks and appetizers Thursday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m. You can also don your dancing shoes and take advantage of live music Feijoada Saturdays, featuring Thais and Flavio from 3-6 p.m.

Something to sip

Level One’s artisanal cocktails cover all the bases when it comes to liquor. Try The Dirty Trini, made with an Angostura base, Luxurado Maraschino liqueur, yuzu and aquafaba, or La Bandera, which blends Altos Tequila, Vida Mescal, basil, pineapple, lime and house peychauds. For something bubbly and totally Miami, opt for the Emojito Royal made with Bacardi 8-year-old rum, mint, lime and prosecco.

Something to savor

Some must-try selections by executive chef Ricardo Nieri include the crab au gratin, served with coconut milk in a seashell, the duck croquettes with Serrano ham, served with rose peppers and grana panado cheese foam, and the seared sea scallops, served with pesto basil and black tapioca crisps. For dessert, you can try Level One’s banana brûlée, which features caramelized banana slices served atop a bed of crème brûlée, flambeed and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Crab Au Gratin

Banana Brulee

The recipe

Gimme Level One cocktail

1 ounce of Jack Rudy Grenadine

3/4 ounces of lime

3/4 ounces of simple syrup

2 ounces of Hendricks Gin

1 1/2 ounces of Pinot Nero

Luxurado cherry liqueur

Add the Jack Rudy Grenadine in base of a rocks glass. Then add the lime, simple syrup, and gin. Shake for 10 seconds and strain over a large ice. Float the Pinot Nero and garnish with a luxardo cherry on a toothpick.

Level One

1110 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL

www.level1miami.com/