Lee Brian Schrager’s Best Bets for South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Lee Brian Schrager, founder of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and senior vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, dishes on the fest’s can’t-miss events.
1. Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village
You’ll catch 50 of South Florida’s finest chefs, from South Miami to Palm Beach, at our signature Miami Beach event. Plus, we’ve partnered with nightlife impresario David Grutman to bring you a one-of-a-kind music experience on February 26, including sounds from Ingrosso and special guests.
2. Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach
Every year, I become more and more impressed with the dishes at this event, hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Alex Guarnaschelli. Look for favorite local chefs like Michael Pirolo (Macchialina) and Todd Zimmer (Prime Italian, Prime 112, Prime Fish) serving Italian fare with Miami flair.
3. Bloody Mary Brunch
You’ll want to check out some of Broward County’s best chefs at this brunch, hosted by David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris. Chefs like Paula DaSilva (Artisan Beach House) and Michael Saperstein (Rebel House) will be putting out the best of Fort Lauderdale cuisine.
More information at sobefest.com.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...