Posted on

Lee Brian Schrager’s Best Bets for South Beach Wine & Food Festival

By INDULGE Magazine For miami.com

Lee Brian Schrager, founder of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and senior vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility for Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, dishes on the fest’s can’t-miss events.  

1. Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village


Grand Tasting Village. Photo: Tomas Loewy

 

You’ll catch 50 of South Florida’s finest chefs, from South Miami to Palm Beach, at our signature Miami Beach event. Plus, we’ve partnered with nightlife impresario David Grutman to bring you a one-of-a-kind music experience on February 26, including sounds from Ingrosso and special guests.

2. Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach


Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Every year, I become more and more impressed with the dishes at this event, hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Alex Guarnaschelli. Look for favorite local chefs like Michael Pirolo (Macchialina) and Todd Zimmer (Prime Italian, Prime 112, Prime Fish) serving Italian fare with Miami flair.

3. Bloody Mary Brunch

You’ll want to check out some of Broward County’s best chefs at this brunch, hosted by David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris. Chefs like Paula DaSilva (Artisan Beach House) and Michael Saperstein (Rebel House) will be putting out the best of Fort Lauderdale cuisine.

More information at sobefest.com.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Here’s how to navigate Miami Presidents’ Day 2017 like a local
Get ready, Presidents’ Day Weekend in Miami is busy – Feb. 17-20

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
7 Superyachts you’re too broke to buy at Yachts Miami Beach
Miami Guide
Where to Golf in Miami
Tourists What’s new and good at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Street art, Cuban art, tennis art – all at Art Wynwood
Are your desires…unconventional? Head to these Miami Adult Stores.
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
The reviews are in on ‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Everything is awesome in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’
Jason Derulo at war with American Airlines
New Trader Joe’s outpost to open in South Beach