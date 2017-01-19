Posted on

Le Dîner en Blanc, Miami’s best-kept secret, to return in March

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

In such a bustling city as ours, it’s a wonder that Le Dîner en Blanc has experienced two years of success. In March, the all-white picnic party will return for its third year, but of course, the location is undisclosed.

Le Dîner en Blanc encourages people to keep it classy, but creative while donning white clothing. Catered picnic baskets are available, but one of the highlights of the event is guests who bring their own tables (white tablecloths only), fine foods and china.

The secret, pop-up picnic has traveled all over the world, touring in places like Nairobi, Kenya; Mumbai, India; Guadalajara, Mexico and Paris, France — where Le Dîner en Blanc its origins dating back to 1988.

Miami’s version is small-scale in comparison to Le Dîner en Blanc Paris, which attracts more than 10,000 annually.  But like in Paris, celebrating local public spaces will again be the essence of Le Dîner en Blanc when it visits Miami.

About 2,000 registered guests will be escorted to the secret location after arriving at assigned departure points. Past events transformed Soundscape Park at the New World Symphony and Palm Court in the Design District into a sea of revelers, who dressed in white, enjoyed food and live music.

This year Le Dîner en Blanc co-hosts promise to please, but the more than 2,000 guests must also vow to attend regardless of the weather that evening. People who attended last year will be given priority tickets, though others are encouraged to join Le Dîner en Blanc’s waiting list.

Tickets are $45 and include round-trip transportation.

 

