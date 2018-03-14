Le Chick is finally open in Wynwood with chicken and cocktails – our favorite combination

A new cocktail bar, music venue and New American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 310 NW 24th St. in Wynwood, the newcomer is called Le Chick.

The chicken-focused spot is housed within a 4,700-square-foot space, complete with art installations from Richard Guaty. In addition to chicken, Le Chick also offers a burger of the month, along with sides like truffle fries and onion rings.

There’s also an extensive cocktail menu from the award-winning José Ortega, with drink offerings like the Mother Cluckers, which includes Ketel One vodka, Chartreuse, Italicus liqueur and ginger beer.

With two reviews on Yelp thus far, Le Chick currently has a 4.5-star rating.

Tatano C., recently reviewed the new spot, said, “Came for the opening and everything I had on the menu was insane. Try the fried chicken and the hamburger. New favorite restaurant in Wynwood. The bartender makes a mean Old Fashioned.”

Le Chick is now open at 310 NW 24th St., so swing on by to take a peek.